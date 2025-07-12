Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering tendering his resignation as his feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi over files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein heats up.

Bongino and Bondi reportedly clashed over the week as the DOJ's memo about there not being an Epstein client list roils up the MAGA base. Their conflict reached its climax on Wednesday, during a meeting between Bongino, Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, anonymous sources told CNN.

During the meeting, the senior staff members reportedly asked Bongino and Patel whether they had told press that the FBI wanted more information from the Epstein files released, and that their wishes were being disregarded by other officials.

"Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person with knowledge of the discussion.

Bongino has denied leaking the story, according to the sources.

Last week, the Trump administration Department of Justice released hours worth of footage allegedly depicting the outside of the jail cell in which disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held. However, the video's metadata reportedly reveals that the footage was most likely altered, seemingly assembled using two separate clips and then exported numerous times, reported WIRED. Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that the footage was missing an entire minute around the 12-hour mark.

"Bongino found the video with the missing minute. He vouched for it after a 'thorough review,' he said, and he thought this would end the matter. When that didn't work, he lost his mind and ran out of D.C.," an administration official said.

