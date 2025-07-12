U.S. Politics

Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report

Trump administration senior staff members reportedly accused Dan Bongino and Kash Patel of telling the press that the FBI wanted more information from the Epstein files released

By
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering tendering his resignation as his feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi over files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein heats up.

Bongino and Bondi reportedly clashed over the week as the DOJ's memo about there not being an Epstein client list roils up the MAGA base. Their conflict reached its climax on Wednesday, during a meeting between Bongino, Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, anonymous sources told CNN.

During the meeting, the senior staff members reportedly asked Bongino and Patel whether they had told press that the FBI wanted more information from the Epstein files released, and that their wishes were being disregarded by other officials.

"Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person with knowledge of the discussion.

Bongino has denied leaking the story, according to the sources.

Last week, the Trump administration Department of Justice released hours worth of footage allegedly depicting the outside of the jail cell in which disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held. However, the video's metadata reportedly reveals that the footage was most likely altered, seemingly assembled using two separate clips and then exported numerous times, reported WIRED. Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that the footage was missing an entire minute around the 12-hour mark.

"Bongino found the video with the missing minute. He vouched for it after a 'thorough review,' he said, and he thought this would end the matter. When that didn't work, he lost his mind and ran out of D.C.," an administration official said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, FBI

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Listen to Trump Putin_05282025_1

Russian TV Host Rages 'We Will Erase' Trump After Hearing Leaked Audio of Threats to Bomb Moscow: 'Have You Gone Nuts?'

Trump's Rug Pull In The House Creates More Problems For Mike Johnson Than It Solves
Mike Johnson Has 'No Concerns' About Losing Republican Seats in Midterm Elections Despite Tanking Approval Rating
Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar
Nigeria Pushes Back Against Trump's Proposal to Offload Venezuelan Deportees: 'We Have Enough Problems of Our Own'
Pam Bondi Dan Bongino
Trump's FBI Deputy Steps Away as Pam Bondi Feud Over Epstein Files Heats Up: Report
HBO Max
Max Switches Back to HBO Max After Two Years as Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know