Meghan Markle reportedly included in her court documents that she felt "unprotected" by the British royal family amid pregnancy.

Such documents are part of the former Duchess of Sussex's High Court battle.

A royal expert has asserted that Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family will be distressed to hear about Markle's feelings, reported NZ Herald.

According to royal editor Russell Myers, the royal family's senior members will find the claims that the former "Suits" actress believes that the Firm was not able to protect her amid her pregnancy with baby Archie last year.

Markle is suing the Mail and Associated Newspapers for publishing a confidential letter directed to father Thomas Markle, according to Fox News. The lawsuit alleges that the publication carried out misuse of private information and contravening the data protection law in the United Kingdom.

The lawsuit was filed by the Duchess of Sussex's attorneys in June. The legal papers indicate that Markle was "prohibited from defending herself" from the British media by the monarchy, reported NBC News.

The legal action was made against articles that were published in the Mail on MailOnline and Sunday tabloid.

Upcoming memoirs are slated to be published in summer. Claims will be made to uncover the truth behind closed doors regarding Megxit.

The royal expert claimed that members of the royal family would possibly not find Markle's recent court submissions favorable as well.

Also Read: Kate Middleton Forewarned Prince Harry From Whirlwind Marriage With a 'Different' Meghan Markle

An attorney who wrote on behalf of the former American actress indicated that she had "become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles' in UK newspapers, specifically by Associated Newspapers titles, which caused 'tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.'"

The documents further added, "As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself."

A source noted that the publishing of the aforementioned letter is a gross contravening of any person's right to privacy which is apparent and unlawful.

The court papers also indicate that Markle has specified 5 friends who made statements regarding the letter to "People Magazine." They came forward to air out sentiments against the "global bullying" targetted at Markle. They were also only identified as A-E but were specified in an undisclosed confidential schedule.

Thomas Markle revealed the letter's contents following their interview to show that it did not include suggested tender sentiments.

Also, the papers argue that security costs for the Sussexes' wedding, funded by taxpayer dollars, would have been surpassed by tourism revenue estimated to be over £1 billion. Funding for the royal wedding was a prevailing subject in the media in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex denied that she gave the said friends permission to air out their sentiments in the narrative published in February last year.

Related Article: Meghan Markle: Pregnancy Announcement Ignited Royal Disapproval

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.