Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been rather open regarding their parenting methods. The duchess underscored early childhood development while applying progressive parenting approaches to raise the children.

Prince William and Middleton reportedly do not shout at Princess Charlotte, Prince George, or Prince Louis. In place, they have other special tricks, reported Diana Legacy.

The Cambridges have apparently banned the use of a naughty step in their household and have opted to use a "chat sofa" to interact with their children.

According to a source, "There's no 'naughty step' but there is a 'chat sofa'. The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William," indicated by The Sun.

Reports of the parenting of the working royal members follow Princess Charlotte leaving royal followers to praise her sweet dungarees.

Being in line towards inheriting the throne apparently does not mean that they are not subjected to disciplinary actions much like other children, reported Good to Know.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge acknowledge their children to openly share the reason behind their bad conduct.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them." Shouting is off-limits on any grounds any semblance of shouting at each other is dealt with, the insider continued.

Prior to the implementation of the quarantine, Middleton usually appeared taking her kids to school and helping at sports days of the school. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had them helping them with distance learning.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Pregnant Again? Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Hiding Baby Bump

Middleton and Prince William are undergoing lockdown with the three young ones.

On Father's Day and the duke's birthday last Sunday, the Kensington Royal Instagram page was active on Saturday and Sunday in the previous week. Cute and candid never-before-seen pictures of Prince William with the children were released.

The royal couple's children are occasionally taken care of the house nanny, Maria Borallo. According to the source, she is firm but "never acts unilaterally with the children."

Prince William, Middleton, and the nanny Borallo are strict with the children while magically appearing not to be.

Middleton was revealed to be the slightly stricter parent among the royal pair.

The source further described their parenting, "It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children's upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them."

They are simultaneously adept at listening and firm towards their children.

George, Charlotte, and Louis' behavior are usually lauded by how they publicly carry themselves. The children are observed to be on their best behavior when playing at Fulham's Hurlingham Club.

A member of the club observed, "The family often dine there al fresco and use the club's sporting and play facilities." The kids reportedly do not throw tantrums or throw food while eating the food placed before them.

Related Article: Prince William Gradually Becoming Blind? Duke Says His Eyesight is "Just a Blur"

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.