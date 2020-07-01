A new memoir indicated that the royal family was troubled regarding Prince Harry rushing into marriage with former American actress Meghan Markle. Kate Middleton even took him aside to mull over the matter.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge supposedly advised the 35-year-old former royal to take the relationship between him and Markle slowly, reported Entertainment Daily.

Such claims were narrated in the new memoir, "Royals at War," penned by journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett.

Cracks reportedly appeared in the ties between Prince Harry and Prince William ever since he introduced his brother and Middleton to his future wife, according to Yahoo News.

The team of young royals initially appeared to be a harmonious bunch in the initial months of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship and were dubbed as the "Fab Four" before the eventual rift.

Also, before Prince Harry met the former "Suits" actress, he and the Cambridges were a comfortable trio, reported Honey.

They would regularly be present at royal engagements together with their intimate connection apparent.

When the Duchess of Cambridge took Prince Harry aside, she cautioned that it will take "time, care, and attention" for a different young woman to be married into the royal family.

Before the marriage took place, the former Duke of Sussex was closely linked to Middleton and labeled her as the big sister he never had.

The writers narrated, "She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took the initiative to caution Prince Harry that it would take a considerable amount of time to "integrate."

Howard and Tillett wrote that the Duke of Cambridge took him aside to ask if she is The One upon meeting her.

The former Duke of Sussex was reportedly not impressed with the advice despite its good intention.

"The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother's concerns in the spirit they were intended," the writers argued.

Meanwhile, in Britain's Channel 5 documentary entitled "William & Harry: Princes At War," according to Sky News reporter Carole Malone, "The biggest cause of their so-called rift was Wills tried to warn Harry when he met Meghan not to rush into it. He'd only known her for less than a year when they got engaged. He sat him down and just told him to take it a bit slow, not to run at it."

Another reason indicated for the rift between the royal siblings was Prince Harry's lavish spending in the wake of his and Markle's wedding.

Prince Harry forked out over £6,000 for acupuncture that was part of a health drive, and spent a "babymoon" with his now-wife at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire, costing £33,000.

