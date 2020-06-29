A new memoir, "Royals at War," claimed that Meghan Markle's pregnancy ignited concerning discussions.

Such discussions transpired within the higher tiers of the British royal family. The book was produced by investigative journalists Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard.

Problems were exacerbated when the former "Suits" actress became pregnant not only upon marrying into the royal family but also due to the way the news was declared, reported Class.

The discussions carried out were reportedly disturbing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle differ from other couples of the royal family, due to the fact that the duchess was a commoner who is unaware of the royal family's rituals, according to Gizmo Posts.

The former Hollywood actress' lifestyle would often upset Queen Elizabeth II and the couple's renouncement of their membership as senior members of the royal family upset the family, especially the Queen.

She fell pregnant 3 months following her and Prince Harry's marriage, reported Diana Legacy.

The pregnancy then was officially declared on October 15, 2018. The memoir, however, claimed that Markle told the royal members that she was expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding, Prince Harry's cousin.

According to a source, her pregnancy meant the duchess was "ensuring her connection with the family was now irrevocable and ceding even more power to her."

The announcement reportedly humiliated Prince Harry.

In a statement on their son Archie's birthday, Kensington Palace said the kings were pleased with the news of pregnancy.

Markle's choice of fashion amid pregnancy raised eyebrows of royal officials, the memoir indicated.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton's Special Parenting Trick: The Chat Sofa

"Royals at War" had numerous revelations about the closed doors of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle ignored the judgment of the royal family and happily celebrated the pregnancy. They are now enjoying parenthood towards their child, Archie.

The three have currently relocated to Los Angeles, Markle's hometown.

In the book, according to Howard and Tillett, "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child."

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal - stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah," they continued.

Howard and Tillett added on Markle's appearance, "In the early days of the pregnancy, internal sources said Meghan had received a stern rebuke."

The alleged judgment was refuted by other sources while the palace stated that the senior royals were pleased by the pregnancy.

A year later, Prince Harry shared in their engagement interview, "You know, I think one step ahead and we hope to create a family in the near future."

He and Markle were reportedly eager to become parents.

The duchess said in a 2016 interview that motherhood was on her bucket list.

The former royal couple's son Archie was born on May 6, 2019, in London's Portland Hospital.

Related Article: Kate Middleton Ready to be Future Queen Consort? Supportive Duchess Mirrors Prince Philip

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.