Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are setting up a trend. The former royals underscore again that they are currently independent of the royal family.

They have officially closed their Sussex Royal organization which will further seal themselves as separate entities from the British royal family. They are rumored that they will never make a comeback to their senior membership.

This followed the demand that they could no longer use "Sussex Royal" in their branding by Queen Elizabeth II, reported Mirror.

The former "Suits" actress felt "unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself," court documents divulged this week that in her short duration as a senior working royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the first half of 2020 taking steps to start their new life to step down as senior members of the royal family, according to Elle.

After formally closing down Sussex Royal, the Sussexes' new foundation is named Archewell.

The paperwork filed were with the Charity Commission and Companies House, reported Cosmopolitan.

Prince Harry and Markle also consented to not use the name anymore.

According to an insider, the pair are thankful to Sussex Royal trustees who provided support and guidance over the duration it spanned for one year.

The Sussex Royal charity will now undergo the process of solvent liquidation wherein its trustees will renounce their roles excluding Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex will persist as the director until the process concludes.

News has circulated that Prince Harry and Markle have been initiating behind closed doors to persuade people globally to support groups establishing a boycott of Facebook.

They have been quite outspoken and have been in talks with groups and organizations leading the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign. This aims to hold the social media platform accountable for not mitigating and removing hate speech throughout its platforms.

The Sussex Royal charity was established following the separation of their household from Prince William and Kate Middleton aka Kensington royal.

Also, Prince Harry reportedly dropped the title of "HRH" from his Travalyst, his environmental tourism website.

"The sole program in operation and development at the charity has been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst," a source indicated.

Travalyst is currently in operation as an independent non-profit organization based in Britain. Assets from the Sussex Royal charity will be transmitted.

Archewell's public initiation is anticipated to be slated in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair aims to offer educational and emotional support among numerous services.

They will also create a website, identical to The Tig, Markle's deleted blog.

Prince Harry and Markle released a statement, "Our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be."

The foundation will reportedly be a charity offering volunteering services, podcasts, a website, and possibly books and films.

