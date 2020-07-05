One hundred twenty-two days before the November 3 election, Kanye West took to Twitter to declare on Independence Day that he intends to run for United States president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" The 43-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The declaration triggered a meme fest on social media, while numerous people did not take the declaration seriously. Other users expressed incredulity through memes, according to The Indian Express.

Shortly after posting, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded that West has his full support.

It was not clarified whether the rapper has issued any required paperwork to formally join the race between position holder Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the supposed Democratic nominee, reported LA Times.

It was also not made clear whether he has consulted with friend US President Donald Trump.

ABS News believes it seems unlikely the polarizing musician could unseat Trump. They note it is more probable that he is using the declaration for publicity for his upcoming album, "God's Country." "Wash Us in the Blood," his first single from the album, was released early this week.

Also, West recently shared a photo of himself with Musk and he wrote in the caption, "When you go to your boys' house and you are both wearing orange."

The musician has been a supporter of Trump and stated in April that he was going to vote for the incumbent this fall.

The declaration follows numerous earlier statements made by West about his intentions to toss his hat in the ring for the presidential position. His most recent statement was in November 2019 at Fast Company's Innovation Festival wherein his presidential sights were initially set on 2024.

Causing laughter bellowing among the audience, he began that when he runs for president in the 2014 elections, he would create numerous jobs and that he is going to walk and not run. "When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy - one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!"

According to Forbes, because he has been alluding at a jump into the world of politics for some time, it is difficult to conclude whether this tweet was different from past declarations.

The producer has garnered judgment for years with his outspoken support of Trump.

The deadline for additional independent candidates has not yet been passed in several states.

West and Kim Kardashian, his wife, have previously visited Trump in the White House to discuss prison reform.

In their 2018 meeting, West wore a red "Make America Great Again" cap and said Trump made him feel like Superman, hugged him, and declared that he loves the president.

