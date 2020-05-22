Hollywood celebrities are no exception to the cabin fever of stay-at-home policies and quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors are currently surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage. The pair is reportedly seeing a therapist who is helping them mend their relationship.

Kardashian, who is apparently feeling neglected, posted selfies with her including excluding husband West amid rumors of a squabble between them.

West and Kardashian were at loggerheads in lockdown and were staying on opposite sides of their multi-million dollar Los Angeles home with their children after 6 years of marriage.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star captioned the Instagram photo "@voguemagazine" on May 14. She posed with her 4 children Saint, 4, North, 6, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 12 months, and shared their outtakes as well.

Chicago crawled onto the reality star, Saint messed with a remote in one take, and North struggled to carry Psalm.

On Wednesday, the reality star also displayed her ample assets in a small dress despite her sultry photos reportedly causing a rift with West. The 39-year-old stunned fans when her famous curvy body was accentuated with a skimpy multi-colored dress.

She let her round chest exposed out of her tiny top and with her well-endowed bosom, the spaghetti straps almost popped.

Numerous fans are asking if West and Kardashian's marriage is not long for this world.

The mother of four is allegedly over her hubby's erratic and controlling behavior.

Stay-at-home orders may be prolonged in Los Angeles County through the summer, so the married couple seemingly would not be granted a reprieve soon.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce looms; Reality star tired of rapper's childish ways

Both reportedly "need space" away from each other as they struggle to get along while quarantining together.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kardashian has appreciated their distance as it has granted her to focus more on her ventures.

Back in 2018, the music artist had a notorious rant on TMZ which made his wife fuming with everything he said during his guesting. He then channeled it into a song about how the backlash made an impact on his marriage entitled "Wouldn't Leave."

Upon being frustrated with her husband, sources claimed that Kardashian is suffering from panic attacks.

She is "going crazy" while taking care of her children as West has not been helping her.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye," according to a source. "She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

Also, if her sultry social media photos are a factor in the rift of their marriage, an article noted that they are not helping. Fans could not avoid but comment on the rumored marriage rift. A fan inquired, "What would Kanye say?" Another fan asked, "Is Kanye okay with you posting this?"

West also previously divulged to fans that he is bipolar.

A source remarked, "They have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better."

Related Article: Kimye Call It Quits? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Rumored to Be in a Trial Separation

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.