Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are being confronted with speculation that their marriage may be in tatters after they have reportedly been "arguing a lot" in the lockdown.

West, 42 and Kardashian, 39 have been quarantining along with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm.

"Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine," a source divulged. "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

The married pair has experienced some challenges in their relationship and Kardashian is alone in her mansion.

Within a couple of weeks of West and Kardashian commemorating their 6th wedding anniversary, it seems that the global health crisis has dented the marriage and set off trouble.

Apparently, the biggest marital issue they are having is parenting their 4 children. The source claimed that West is not helping with the kids.

Kanye was reportedly using his newfound free time to honor his artistic side. It was said that he has been "focused on creating" nowadays, which was making Kim think that "all the parenting duties are falling on her."

The source further added that "Kim finds it frustrating that (Kanye) doesn't ask her how he can help with the kids."

A new report has refuted the widespread claims, citing a source with inside knowledge of the situation.

Hollywood Life stated that news of discontent in the West-Kardashian household has been remarkably exaggerated.

The source said things between them are fine. It turned out that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has just needed alone time to concentrate on work she has been doing, so the billionaire rapper took their children to their Wyoming home to help her focus.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one," the source told Hollywood Life.

The source explained further that Kardashian has much on her plate, balancing motherhood, law school, and running her business.

For Kardashian to work from home was proven to be difficult, as shown in the circulating video of firstborn North's hilarious intrusion on her mother's makeup tutorial.

She loves their children, but like any regular mother, she needed time for herself. It was West's idea to go as Kardashian needed a break from her children's screams and to get some peace and quiet.

The source concluded, "Despite reports, there are no issues in their marriage. They're solid."

Before West and the children went off to Wyoming, the reality star posted numerous pictures and videos of her and her little ones bonding at home during the quarantine.

West took their children to one of their properties near Cody, Wyoming. He has bought 2 properties in Wyoming in 2019 for a reported $14 million apiece.

Back in 2016, a friend of the Kardashians said that the E! personality had "felt trapped" in her marriage for quite some time. However, she was committed to being a supportive wife on the heels of the rapper's highly-publicized breakdown that November.

