Kim Kardashian has told friends that she does not want to separate from husband Kanye West. Ending the marriage is the last resort.

The Sun indicated that the "Keeping With the Kardashians" is seeking to relocate to a new house to spend time apart from West until the quarantine is lifted.

An insider disclosed that their marriage is on the rocks between the pair due to the fact that they are not used to spending much time together.

The source added that the fashion entrepreneur, aside from regarding their relationship as a success story since she is the only married Kardashian sister, she looks upon herself and West as a power couple.

Therefore, taking into consideration Kimye's status in Hollywood, the source said, "The last thing she wants is a divorce -- especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable."

(Kardashian initially tied the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries in a span of 72 days, according to iHeart Radio.)

Kimye commemorated 6 years of marriage during the weekend, although news surfaced of tension between them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News said it was initially reported that "Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go."

The consideration to move is an attempt to save what is left of her marriage to West.

The source believes that what will transpire is that they will take some time to have some space in different houses.

The Skims CEO, the rapper, and their children are dividing their time in their $19 million Los Angeles mansion and West's Wyoming ranch during the quarantine.

The couple was hitched in a romantic ceremony in Italy on May 24, 2014.

An insider said last month that West and Kardashian's romance is going south and they have resorted to professional help to salvage their marriage.

The married couple is staying at opposite areas of their mansion to maintain civility between them, according to Geo News.

Their 4 children keep them company during the lockdown -- North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

In 2012, West, 42, and Kardashian, 39, began dating after a longtime friendship.

They have been on "different pages," according to the latest issue of "Us Magazine."

A tipster said, "Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late."

West and Kardashian keep having a row. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities."

Sources close to Kardashian claimed that West has been prioritizing creating, with the parenting left in the hands of her wife.

The reality star is not accustomed to spending a longer time taking care of their children, as she used to be busy on the go before the lockdown.

