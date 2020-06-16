Queen Elizabeth II is now sternly on alert on further mayhem that may ensue.

Royal writer Tom Quinn stated that the Queen is closely overseeing the actions of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the event that the royal couple will commit something unfavorable and tarnish the reputation of the royals.

On the airing of Channel 5's "William & Kate: Too Good to Be True?" documentary, according to Quinn, British royal family members wanted to guarantee that the Cambridges will not "repeat mistakes made by other young royals," but the identities of the said young royals were not revealed, reported Express.

Quinn said in the documentary, "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don't want that to happen again."

The documentary also underscored Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story while pursuing studies in St. Andrews in 2001. Prince Harry "stumbled" hastily upon meeting Middleton at university, according to Eg24 News.

According to sources, the Queen and Prince Phillip, aside from keeping an eagle-eyed watch on them, are giving them more responsibilities. Also, during trying times, the Cambridges have more eyes on them than they normally would have, reported Cafemom.

Prince William is slated to be next in the succession to becoming King following his father Prince Charles.

The 94-year-old Queen has been reigning for 68 years and is the longest-reigning UK monarch to date.

Queen Elizabeth II will turn 95 years of age in 2021, which was the same age at which Prince Philip renounced his public royal duties. Courtiers said that she could take advantage of the turning point to transfer daily management of the monarchy to Prince Charles.

The development arrives as the media and public attention are focused on the Cambridges following the Sussexes' renouncement of their membership as senior royal members and started anew in Los Angeles.

The documentary also narrated that Prince William and Middleton fell in love in Scotland. The duchess was then a History of the Art course-taker at university.

Quinn noted a comical mark to their story, "One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, 'Oh that's a terrible start, you're going to think I'm a complete clot.'"

Middleton has assisted to and undertaken some of the Queen's duties already.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played the role of sole patrons for some charity organizations.

Middleton's life was also revealed post-St. Andrews. She was employed as a part-time accessory buyer.

According to Daily Mail royal commentator Rebecca English, Middleton advised her boss that she can only be employed in part-time work due to her getting involved with a high-profile person.

