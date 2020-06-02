Queen Elizabeth II's Commonwealth Trust, a community of young movers and shakers all over the Commonwealth, has written on Twitter support for the movement of Black Lives Matter, along with prevalent racial injustices occurring globally.

The statement was released on Twitter, coinciding with protests and fury ignited across the globe over the murder of George Floyd courtesy of Minneapolis policemen.

The Commonwealth Trust considers the Queen as a patron, Prince Harry as President, and Meghan Markle as Vice President.

The royal trust wrote 2 tweets, "Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world."

"As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward."

"Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter"

The organization associated with the British royal family noted that we have the capacity to have a positive impact.

They persuaded to speak up and speak out, along with initiating uncomfortable conversations with people and our own selves. They added that the timing is right to be educated and unlearn. They also said unite to draw up a better future as one.

The tweet also had a photo of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

A 46-year-old Black man following Floyd was also murdered after being bullishly pinned down by police officials and being handcuffed, according to InStyle.

Harpers Bazaar also finds it noteworthy that the royal family rarely campaign causes. The advent of the Black Lives Matter movement has remarkably altered the times.

Numerous user followers tweeted support for the official statement written and revealed how they found it favorable that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, President and Vice President of the trust, were the ones who supervised the statement.

A follower named Bunker Don wrote, "When you have a socially conscious President and VP you stand for what Matters! Truly Global Citizens King Harry and Queen Meghan!"

Floyd said to the police officer that he could not breathe. The latter declined to let him off until he was finally not responding. The victim was declared dead on arrival upon reaching the hospital.

Black Lives Matter is a worldwide movement campaigning against systematic racism and violence. It was established in 2013 in America.

The Commonwealth Trust is among numerous organizations conveying their contribution to campaign for racial equality. In general, the Trust is an avenue for young people to engage with change on a global level and make human connections.

The statement was signed with Team QCT.

The group noted that the young generation are important voices in the combat against global injustice and racism.

The Commonwealth Trust was initiated in early 2019, after the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

Coming from the earlier model of the foundation, the Queen's Trust, the new trust is a platform for Commonwealth members as an expression of concepts and to initiate projects for the spring of leaders of the future.

