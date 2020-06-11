People across the globe were stunned when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renounced their membership as senior working members of the British royal family. They made the unanticipated decision two years into the royal world and after Archie Harrison, their son's birth.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's wife, has given her opinion regarding life within the royal palace.

She wishes them happiness upon being questioned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's renouncement of royal duties, Harpers Bazaar reported.

A new memoir will supposedly claim that Prince Harry and Markle were in talks of Megxit before their wedding.

They declared their plans of financial independence from the royal family in January early this 2020.

Queen Elizabeth issued a statement in support of the unanticipated declaration. The feelings of other members of the royal family and people in their inner circle were unclear for quite some time, according to Express.

The new memoir is wont to indicate that the Duke of Sussex was "deeply unhappy for a long time."

Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, currently reside in the $18 million mansion of Tyler Perry upon officially renouncing royal engagements in March.

Assessing all the happenings Markle tolerated in her duration as a senior working royal, seemingly, Megxit rescued the Sussexes' married relationship, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

From the get-go of Markle's association with the prince, the media and public chronicled her life history.

According to Sophie, she had a longer time to adapt to marrying into the royal family than Markle. She and Prince Edward were dating for 5 years leading up to their six-month engagement residing under one roof at Buckingham Palace. The countess said that they try to help new members of the royal family.

Following the stunning declaration that the married couple was stepping down royal engagements, Prince Harry alluded his fury that fingers are pointed at the "Suits" actress for the decision.

"Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve," according to Prince Harry at a charity event.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly."

Prince Harry and Markle relocated to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

Prince Harry fled to his wife a couple of days prior to the quarantine measures' imposition after his final royal duty in Britain.

The biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is slated to be released online and will ruminate on their journey to their big decision.

A source said that the memoir will make it transparent that the choice to renounce royal membership was far from an impulsive decision.

It can be recalled that Markle was the target of sexist and racist remarks with her acquiring labels including "gold digger" and "Me Gain." The former actress was said to have sacrificed many things beyond her privacy to be with Prince Harry.

