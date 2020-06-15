The narrative of Prince William's gradually failing vision is the headline of National Enquirer's recent piece released. However, this was debunked by celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop.

The future King, 38, has been cautioned that he is slated to lose his sense of vision in a mere 5 years.

He publicly divulged that his vision is slowly ailing. "The palace is desperately trying to keep William's health struggle secret, but he let the cat out of the bag himself," a supposed high-level courtier divulged, Magzter reported.

The anonymous courtier alleged that the Duke of Cambridge is in a dire position seeking help from top doctors to alleviate the eventual blindness. He added that the duke is fearful of the probable blindness.

Prince William apparently attempted to downplay the illness by joking that "it made it easier for him to conquer stage fright because the audience is 'just a blur.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's renouncement of their positions as senior working members of the British royal family was also dragged into the narrative. Another senior royal insider source said, "It's no secret William and his wife, Kate, are furious at their in-laws for selfishly quitting."

Middleton is reportedly publicly putting on a brave face, but the said source fears that her personal world is falling apart.

Eagle-eyed Gossip Cop thinks that the narrative was inspired by Prince William's interview two weeks ago. He confessed in the interview that one way he tackled anxiety while talking to crowds previously was by not being able to see the audience clearly.

The Duke of Cambridge explained, "When I gave speeches, I couldn't see anyone's face... actually that really helped with my anxiety."

Recent happenings had made it transparent where the Cambridges stand. According to Tatler, despite the brave face, the duchess was mad at the Sussexes behind closed doors for the Sussexes' self-centered attitude.

Kensington Palace transmitted legal papers to the tabloid demanding the article to be taken down. They denounced the story as a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations."

Prince William and Kate Middleton Being Watched Sternly by the Queen and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip want to alleviate making serious mistakes as learned from the "younger royals." This is due to the royal family witnessing a series of changes since early 2020.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn on Channel 5's "William & Kate: Too Good to Be True?," the royal family members want to ensure that the Cambridges would not repeat bad decisions made by other young royals.

It can be recalled that the world was stunned with the advent of Megxit because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the first-ever royal members to renounce their titles and duties.

Prince William and Middleton attracted increased attention on them with the prince being an immediate heir to the throne as King after Prince Charles.

