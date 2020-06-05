Brad Pitt had nothing but good to say regarding former wife Jennifer Aniston in some candid interviews before he cheated with Angelina Jolie.

At that point, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was at the peak of his relationship with the "Friends" actress, being dubbed as the "golden couple" of Hollywood, Geo News indicated.

He talked fondly that Aniston was the "warmth they all gather around."

This transpired mere months before he filmed "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" with Jolie. He was still married to Aniston when he gave the said interviews in 2004.

Pit and Aniston split in 2005 and were married for 5 years. But prior to their separation, "The Morning Show" actress opened up in a tell-all interview wherein she disclosed about her marriage on a downfall.

She admitted that she believed her former husband more than the captured photos of the actor cozying up with Jolie and the tabloids alluding to the affair.

Pitt and Aniston reportedly attempted to save their marriage in tatters, but their relationship had hit the rocks, and eventually divorce was the last option.

The 56-year-old actor depicted Aniston as the focal point for friends and himself.

"Her emphasis is the home, friends, and family. We all kind of crowd around her like moths to the flame," he shared.

However, he said that the relationship with Aniston was tinged with "congenital sadness," Irish Mirror reported.

"She's like a magnet; she brings a lot of people together that way. Jen's the fireplace; she provides the warmth."

Aniston admitted that the affair allegations and the aforementioned photos surfacing coincided with the couple's decision to divorce. She said it was odd timing.

Interrogated about him and Aniston's married life by Oprah, Pitt answered, "She's one of the warmest people I meet and we do all crowd around her. She's really extraordinary and she's taught me a lot that way. She brings people that way."

He was in a good place with Aniston at the time. He called her genuine and without a bone with ill intentions on the actress' body.

"She's really extraordinary and she's taught me a lot that way. She brings people that way," he added.

Aniston called Pitt out in her interview, remarking that a sensitivity chip was missing in him, Pinkvilla reported.

She confessed that she was gobsmacked when the affair photos surfaced, along with the world.

Brangelina met on the set of the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and his life turned over.

Jolie divulged that she fell in love with Pitt immediately. His relationship instantly wavered and he was reluctant to be present at a "Friends" party with her.

Aniston confessed further that she would love Pitt regardless of wherever they are in life. She added that she would love him for the rest of her life.

