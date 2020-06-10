Brad Pitt is still known as a ladies man even amid the quarantine period. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is being linked with numerous women, aside from former wives Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

He is reportedly undergoing lockdown with Alia Shawkat. The pair share a friendship and have been alleged with dating rumors and are now apparently living in the same roof.

Pitt still believes that the relationship he shares with the actress is nothing but platonic. However, a source indicated that it is Pitt's season where his mere concern is to be happy. He took it upon himself to go beyond worries and let Shawkat live with him in his villa.

He and "Arrested Development" actress Shawkat have been persistently captured by paparazzi numerous times. Shawkat visited Pitt regularly in his residence.

News circulated Pitt that he was rekindling his romance with Jennifer Aniston. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has been pressurizing him with a legal suit worth $100 million.

People across the globe are in turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown measures have been established in almost every nation. Citizens are demanded to not go outside their houses to contribute towards flattening the curve of novel coronavirus cases. It was initially alluded that Pitt and Aniston were living together in quarantine, but images surfaced Shawkat appearing in front of the actor's villa with a different story to tell.

The source added, "He's even happier waking up every morning with her beside him. He's really missed that intimacy, the trust and the connection (that comes with) having a partner that he can confide in," Ace Showbiz reported.

Also, Shawkat reportedly was with Pitt during her birthday celebration and is seemingly moving beyond that. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor now gets to wake up every morning next to Shawkat, according to Koimoi.

"InTouch Weekly" reported that Aniston is aware of Shawkat and Pitt's association. With her reconnection with her former husband, the "Friends" actress cannot disapprove of them because they are not exclusive.

Upon giving Pitt a long time to decide, she could quite foresee the future.

Up News Info reported, "She knows about Alia, but Jen and Brad were not exclusive. And who can say that he's out of the picture just because Brad is with Alia? You can never count Brad and Jen."

His friends suggested to officially make their relationship public, but it is seemingly happening by itself which Pitt prefers, the source said. After his marriage downfall with Jolie, he wants to start a new relationship gradually.

Wearing casual clothes, Shawkat was spotted riding a bicycle outside Pitt's gated community in Los Feliz. She was donning a blue trench coat, checkered red top, and white trousers.

The source dished, "What he had with her was the least he expected, but after the long, painful time, he finally seems to have arrived."

Unfortunately, celebrity reports fack-checker website Gossip Cop has debunked the narrative. They claimed that Pitt and Shawkat only share a platonic relationship, connected by art and nothing beyond that.

