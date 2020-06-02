Although Brad Pitt is reportedly friendly with former flame Jennifer Aniston, he actually had a gala time with Angelina Jolie. The curiosity of the media is piqued once again.

Pitt was photographed this week in Los Angeles where he has been residing in lockdown. In Malibu, the "Once Upon a Time" actor was not donning a mask, spending time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea.

On Wednesday, the A-list Hollywood actor hosted an extravagant birthday party for his daughter Shiloh who turned 14 years old who received expensive gifts on her part, according to The Sun.

Fifty-six-year-old Pitt has had custody issues with the mother of their 6 children, former wife Angelina Jolie.

His son Maddox, 18, reportedly has a complicated relationship with Pitt. Insiders stated that both put their issues aside when the actor threw the LA mansion party.

During his mid-teenage phase, Maddox apparently had a conflicting relationship with the actor on several occasions.

In the course of 3 years, Pitt's personal life was attuned to the script of one of his movies, given his downfall of marriage and alcoholism.

He has divulged the agony of his divorce from Jolie in 2016. The custody battle over the 6 children that had followed has prompted him to be mindful of his emotions for the first time in 20 years.

"Brad really wanted to make Shiloh's day special and had been planning it for a while, he can't believe how grown up she is," a source disclosed. "He has an expensive pizza oven at his house and made her favorite dish for the party, while also celebrating with a cake."

The heartthrob is reportedly very proud of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The teenager has remained to have a healthy relationship with her father, although he has split with Jolie.

No photos have circulated from the birthday bash in social media.

Their celebrant daughter was joined by siblings, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

As of now, Maddox is undergoing lockdown with mother Jolie and her other children at "The Eternals" actress' house.

The family reunion had them all celebrating with a pizza party at Pitt's house.

As reported by Koimoi, the source narrated that a film editor friend of Pitt compiled a greeting video from her family and friends across the globe. She had not seen some of them for quite some time due to the quarantine period. As his daughter is fond of photography, he bought her a vintage Polaroid camera and compiled a book of all her best photographs of all time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt and Jolie have reached a better place right now. the actor's children are the most crucial thing to him. His children teach him much about life. The custody measures have been worked out by the former husband and wife.

