NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers 'A Little Bit Stressed Out' Over Luka Dončić Contract Extension

Seeing Luka Dončić in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform is still surreal for fans who are waiting for the young superstar next to LeBron James. It instantly became a franchise-changing move, although the team exited earlier in the playoffs.

For the coming years, the Slovenian point guard will be the team's future. But as the deadline looms for an extension contract, tensions are running high in L.A. The Lakers are reportedly "a little bit stressed out as Dončić is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million max extension from Aug. 2.

Will Luka Sign Long-Term?

As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst on NBA Today, what's happening is a stress max point for Luka.

"This happens when it's a player's second max contract. This is when players sometimes leave or are not really worth it. This is a stress max right now for Luka. The Lakers are a little bit stressed out about it... If he signs it, relief for the Lakers... If he does not sign it, you will see teams begin to open up maneuvers to try to chase Luka."

Windy: "This is a stress max right now for Luka. The Lakers are a little bit stressed out about it. They want the no stress max" https://t.co/LJjPmW4O0m pic.twitter.com/lqs1reLA4H — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 15, 2025

This isn't another max deal. In fact, it's Dončić's second, and the past proves that this phase is when elite players leave or become tougher to keep. The pressure is on the Lakers to sign him up, but there isn't an apparent indication yet from Luka's camp.

Short-Term Deal More Likely, Reports Say

Though a four-year extension would be optimal for the Lakers, league sources indicate Dončić might do something else.

The Athletic's John Hollinger most recently reported that it's more probable that Dončić signs a shorter deal, one that positions him to become eligible for 35% of the cap when he reaches 10 years of NBA service in 2028.

From a business point of view, it makes sense. It would maximize his long-term payday while still leaving the door open—something contemporary NBA stars increasingly value.

Lakers Might Be Headed for Free Agency Nightmare

If Dončić rejects an extension entirely, trouble might be brewing in a hurry. He has a player option after next season, so he could become a free agent as soon as 2026, according to Bleacher Report.

In that case, the Lakers wouldn't merely be operating in uncertainty. They'd be operating with the real risk of losing one of the league's premier players for nothing in return. And since Dončić is one of the very best, there would be no lack of teams waiting to make an offer.

Signing the entire four-year max or a shorter bridge contract, the Lakers require some sort of commitment to relax. Not signing at all would have a league-wide domino effect, with front offices themselves scrambling to clear cap space and assets to get in on the chase.

Right now, the Lakers know what this is all about. Dončić holds all the cards, and the future of the purple-and-gold franchise may depend on which one he decides to play next.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com