When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, the couple's marriage was immediately assessed thoroughly by tabloids. West was particularly the subject of inaccurate stories and accusations of cheating on Kardashian.

For one, Canadian model Leyla Ghobadi claimed that she was engaged in 2 sexual encounters with West while he was dating Kardashian and on one of those times, Kardashian was apparently pregnant.

"He was aggressive in his pursuit. I admit I didn't have to do it - I got caught up in the situation. I used to idolize him," according to Ghobadi.

He reportedly met the 24-year-old model after meeting at one of his shows.

Ghobadi was acquainted with West after the performer spotted her in the crowd during his concert at Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City in July 2012 (which is ironically the same place where he declared that Kardashian was pregnant with his baby in December.) West offered her and a friend free gig passes and invited her backstage.

Then, he reportedly invited her out for cocktails and to his hotel room, but she said that she politely declined.

Ghobadi, also labeled as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, then backtracked on her tale. More recently, she claimed she had trysts with West before he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

She clarified that she was introduced to him at a Montreal concert. "We met backstage as I knew members of his band. We ended up having sex at the Thompson Hotel."

Ghobadi claimed that Kanye divulged that his relationship with Kardashian was a pretense for the sake of publicity.

A representative for West responded, "This most recent attack on Kanye West and his family is totally without merit. It's a blatant attempt by a misguided individual who is clearly seeking publicity, and another in a series of malicious stories drummed up by non-credible 'news' sources. This is a sad attempt to hurt two people trying to live their lives."

West then denounced "ridiculous" claims that he was unfaithful to Kardashian with a brunette lookalike.

The tabloid Star's editor-in-chief James Heidenry disclosed that Ghobadi was paid under $20,000 for her story and did not take a lie detector test to help prove her side.

Now, Kanye West is rumored to have cheated on his wife with the latter's sisters.

It was also alleged that West has been flirting with her siblings 2 years ago.

One report in July 2018 debunked by Gossip Cop to be falsely claimed was that Kardashian resented Teyana Taylor.

The tabloid alleged that the reality star "felt increasingly left out" by her husband's closeness to the singer. She was reportedly "concerned about her hubby's friendship" with Taylor.

Gossip Cop pointed out that Kardashian and Taylor are friends. West's wife was in attendance at Taylor's album release party a month prior to the article coming out. Also, Taylor is under West's label, which would eventually cause the two to spend a lot of time together.

