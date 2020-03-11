Kim Kardashian-West is one of the most photographed women in the world with an empire of 162 million followers on Instagram, ranking 7th behind younger sister Kylie Jenner.

For the mother of four, everything is planned out in excruciating detail from head to toe. Over the past 13 years, Kardashian's career and family life have transformed since she first appeared on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kardashian styled herself differently back in 2007 with bangs without her signature contour. She may have changed a lot all now but this is reportedly thanks to good contour and good genes.

"I never had my nose done," the reality star said. "Everyone thought I did, and I said, 'Wait until I have kids' because your real features come out."



She is one of Hollywood's most in-demand cosmetic surgery consultants, with fellow celebrities frequently seeking out her advice on which procedures to invest in.

"People call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, 'I know we don't know each other, but I've heard you're the expert and I'm looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?'"

The Kardashian-Jenners are the world's most famous family with globally recognized physiques that are often the source of a lot of controversies. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are being accused of having figures and faces that are not only the product of Kris Jenner's genes but rather the work of skilled plastic surgeons.

Kim Kardashian's livelihood has been dependent on the allure of her body which she insisted, by one particular measure, natural. For all of her enhancements, she claimed that she has never gone under the knife.

Fans have commented on the 39-year-old's changing looks -- many speculating the star has had a plastic surgery while some argue that Kardashian might not be lying about not having plastic surgery.

However, Kardashian spends a lot of time on cosmetic surgery Instagram accounts. "Oh, the Instagram accounts from surgeons are something that I love to go through," Kardashian-Wests said.

Since the first "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party, she had lasered off her baby hairs and perfected her eyebrow shape.

In a photo wherein she looked like a different person, the selfie was snapped during an era when celebs frequently use apps like Facetune to blur their skin, lift their chins, and thin out their noses.

Kardashian's claim makes her unlike her late mother-in-law Donda West who died trying to improve her body, the day after receiving multiple plastic surgery procedures. However, Kardashian is by no means invested in proving herself to be a completely natural beauty.

She has been filmed getting Botox and receiving unspecified laser treatments from a dermatologist. An early episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" featured her receiving a body-shaping treatment. She has said that Botox is not plastic surgery.

