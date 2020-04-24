Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be going broke recently. With the global COVID-19 pandemic placing them under lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be losing money quickly, particularly on their security cost.

A source said they are spending a ton and will end up broke. The estimated cost of their security is about $200,000 a week.

Prince Harry has reportedly had to withdraw $450,000 from his trust fund amounting to $10million left by his late mother.

The source claimed that Prince Charles, father of Prince Harry, is also lending him money. "Prince Charles is also contributing a small amount, but that's going to stop soon. He thinks his son should fend for himself."

The insider added that the situation is a challenge for the duke as he has never had to budget in the past.

Because he reportedly the concept of budgeting is new to him, he is being taught by the duchess who has not found the situation easy either. Money has suddenly become an issue in their married life, causing them to regularly fight.

A good friend of the prince, Dr. Jane Goodall recently shared that she anticipates that there will be a huge adjustment period for him.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now, Goodall shared.

The Sussexes have recently relocated to Malibu, Los Angeles in the U.S. after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Prince Harry Guilty Over Leaving Royal Family

A source said that the Duke of Sussex has begun to repent their resolve to relocate far from the royal family.

The source narrated, "If he could turn back time and resume the life he and Meghan left behind, he would do that tomorrow morning without hesitation. Unfortunately, though, he's made his bed and must lie in it, for now, so he has little option but to sit back and watch the nightmare unfold from 6,000 miles away."

The duke was also concerned about Prince Charles' health after he found out that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The insider said he was brooding. "He's been climbing the walls and pacing around constantly, brainstorming ways he can get back to England and help."

It was also said that it was only a matter of time before Prince Harry returns to Britain.

One of the most apparent indications that the prince is mapping out his escape is the bachelor pad he recently purchased.

He reportedly bought a property in Cotswolds so that he could keep his doors open for a possible homecoming.

"These past few weeks have brought it home to Harry that he needs a backup plan, in case things don't work out in America with Meghan and he needs to reinvent himself on his own. That's why he's purchasing a place in the Cotswolds," according to the source.

While they look for a permanent home, the former royal pair has been renting a $10 million mansion in L.A.

