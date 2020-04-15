Meghan Markle's celebrity background may have been a factor to her clashing with Buckingham Palace staff before she tied the knot to Prince Harry, according to royal expert Camilla Tominey.

She claimed the royal staff asked, "Who do you think you are?" at the commands of the Sussexes.

Tominey called the staff her "critics inside the palace."

Markle's personality reportedly caused the royal staff to be "less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz lustre, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion."

Tominey, an editor at the Daily Telegraph, who had covered the royal family for more than a decade, said that the clashing of cultures was particularly because the duchess and the palace were operating on two different speeds.

The bustling pace of the Duchess of Sussex's life in Hollywood was in conflict with people who have been servants to the British royal family for years.

Before the wedding, according to an article by the New Yorker, Markle had been dubbed as "imperious" by the royal staff.

Initially, the staff members at the palace loved Markle because of her looks, her advocacy for women's rights, and for her seemingly businesslike mentality.

This changed "in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding," Tominey explained. "The royal world is very different-it's much slower-paced and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it's 'What should we do next?' 'Well, what did we do last time?'"

The royal expert also claimed that the aides did not approve of Archie's mother's lack of respect for the hierarchy. She reportedly did not understand the many unwritten traditions in the institution.

Fallouts were reported between the duchess and her employees during her earlier days in The Firm and this was ignited by several staff members handing in their notice.

Tominey compared the said hierarchy to Downtown Abbey wherein "there's a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country."

"And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'"

In contrast, the former "Suits" actress had a deep connection with the Frogmore Cottage staff who received a farewell with a tearful lunch from the former royal couple.

The royal expert also underscored how the warm welcome courtesy of the royal family received by Markle prior to her wedding escalated quickly as she was settling in her new life in the palace.

Miscommunication over unwritten traditions dominating the palace may have caused problems.

Markle was also deemed to be highly demanding to precede the big day.

The couple's approach was said to have led to some "below-stairs chatter."

