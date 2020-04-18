Meghan Markle fans, including the famous Sussex Squad, claim that the Duchess of Sussex was an A-lister before marrying Prince Harry.

Taking into account Markle's net worth, for one year, she would struggle to pay the cost of her and Prince Harry's security team.

Before the duchess met the duke, she found fame for her role in the TV series "Suits," where she reportedly earned an annual salary of $450,000. Meanwhile, Prince Charles, the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, is reported to have an estimated net worth of $400 million.

While it makes sense that Prince Charles is worth hundreds of millions because he is one of the more prominent members of the royal family and owns castles and land, considering the rest of the royal family, Kate Middleton has a net financial worth of an estimated double of that of Markle's.

The hate figure of the Sussex Squad is said to be the much-despised example of how a duchess in a royal family should act.

Middleton's family is legit wealthy and she married Prince William with an already substantial personal fortune due to her family's business.

Unlike Markle, the future Queen consort of Britain apparently did not need the money and power the royal family offers.

Some people surmise that Markle raced off to Hollywood, as she and Prince Harry recently relocated to L.A., in an effort to bastardize the British royal family's reputation to earn money and fame.

A Royal Survey

According to a recently released survey, most Britons would prefer to drink tea with the Prince William and Middleton over Prince Harry and Markle.

The choices were between four royal couples. 35 percent chose the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge versus 24 percent who chose the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen and Prince Philip came in second place, with 25 percent, while Prince Charles and the Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall came last with merely 15 percent.

The survey was organized by OnePoll, on behalf of the BRITA Group, and had 2,000 respondents.

A highlight of the survey was remarkable generational differences in the results.

The Sussexes were the most popular pick among Millennials and Generation Z, garnering 31 percent and 33 percent respectively.

The Cambridges received greater leads with Generation X (39 percent) and Baby Boomers (37 percent).

Ever since Markle married Prince Harry, media people have pitted the former actress against her sister-in-law.

Middleton was initially depicted as a dull social climber, she is now dubbed as the embodiment of female virtue: a respectable, quiet, careful, and selfless mother. Articles allude to Markle as her opposite -- a "woke" careerist, manipulative, and political.

Middleton has her own public engagements as she typically attends events on her own, representing the Cambridges in her own right. Meanwhile, articles talking about Meghan are more likely to slyly talk about her as a separate entity; someone who goes off selfishly and does her own thing, instead of someone who is undertaking independent royal duties.

