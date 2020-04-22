Prince Harry reportedly had one final secret meeting with former flame Chelsy Davy in London.

Thirty-five-year-old Prince Harry was believed to have remained in the U.K. a few days following the Commonwealth Day proceedings. The Duke of Sussex ran into Davy, who he dated for 7 years from 2004-2011 while getting together with old friends.

He had the secret meeting with Davy prior to his return to Canada to be with Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

The prince knew it would be unlikely to meet up with all his pals individually, so a few of them organized a gathering before he flew back to Canada.

Davy reportedly met the duke when he visited South Africa on a gap year. After they started dating, the former girlfriend became a member of the "Glosse Posse," a group of socialite twenty-somethings with regal ties.

Many royal watchers anticipated that the two would eventually get married.

According to sources, Prince Harry thought Davy was his future wife, but those plans allegedly were not realized when the Queen made it apparent that she did not approve of the union.

Aya brand-owner Davy, 34, has gushed in March that she was "quite taken" by a new special someone without revealing the identity.

Prince Harry's former partner shared, "Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Davy was in attendance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding and was one of the guests at the union between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Zimbabwean solicitor-turned-jewelry designer had an on-and-off relationship with the duke. She described herself as a "normal kid" when she was involved with Prince Harry.

According to the source, "Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him. He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy. He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there."

Being committed to his wife did not stop Prince Harry from reportedly turning off his phone during the occasion.

After the Commonwealth Day Service, Prince Harry flew back to Canada immediately after the reunion.

Onlookers felt quite serious chemistry between the former couple, but with Prince Harry now married to Markle and Davy dating a new man, the sources doubt for them to reunite.

A royal biographer claimed he had one last fling with former sweetheart Davy before his current wife.

They split for good at a point when pressures of being linked with a royal became too much for Davy.

Aside from Megxit, the former royal has also moved his life around in the past for the sake of a partner.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said that Prince Harry was given the keys to his then-girlfriend Davy's £1.5million London apartment back then.

