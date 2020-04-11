Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has played a controversial role in the royal family, including her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as its senior working members.

Markle and Prince Harry decided to resign from their royal duties to live independently in Canada in early 2020. Post-Megxit, they have now relocated to Los Angeles and it seems like the former "Suits" actress has no problem adjusting to the situation.

An old friend said the Duchess of Sussex is a "shapeshifter" who can easily reinvent herself, according to Shinan Govani, a former friend and a freelance columnist in Toronto.

The old friend remarked that she is "like liquorice, you either love her or don't."

She and Archie's father moved to her home state in California before the borders between Canada and the U.S. were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govani got to know the 38-year-old duchess through social circles in Toronto, while the former star was filming "Suits."

She reminisced how Markle shared her lifestyle living in different places like Buenos Aires, where she interned in the U.S. Embassy.

The 2018 royal biography "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" indicates that Markle's stint in the diplomatic service was thought to be the "scariest moment of her life" due to angry protesters surrounding their car during a motorcade with Paul O'Neill, the U.S. finance secretary.

Govani believes that she will deftly adapt to life beyond The Firm.

Also Read: Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Regrets Megxit, Misses Royal Family

The Toronto-based columnist said revealed how the duchess made a "surprise appearance" with former boyfriend Cory Vitiello at his house in Toronto for a dinner party while she was taping "Suits."

Markle has seemingly adapted to life in Los Angeles better than Prince Harry has, who reportedly misses the royal family.

Another old friend and a Toronto society gossip writer Lainey Lui comments that the Duchess of Sussex has always been very selective about events she would be present at.

Markle started dwelling within Seaton Village of Toronto in 2011 to work on "Suits," wherein she appeared in 108 episodes of the legal drama.

Her role as Rachel Zane in the drama ended in season 7. Markle's character got married and was cut out of the narrative. Coincidentally, the timing was right with her planning to marry Prince Harry.

Markle and Prince Harry fled the Great White North after the government reported that they will not cover the cost of their security once they officially transition out of their royal status.

The novel coronavirus situation and the closing of the borders highly contributed for them to leave Canada and relocate to the U.S.

"I recall turning in my kitchen to find her near the fridge, and our conversation moving to the time she had spent living in Buenos Aires," Govani wrote.

"Something that has stayed with me, especially post-Megxit, is that Meghan is no stranger to picking up and reinventing herself, be it in Argentina, Canada, the UK, or now, LA."

Related Article: Fact Check: Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Be Reportedly Crowned as King and Queen in July?