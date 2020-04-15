Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to live a quiet life in Los Angeles but the media does not seem to be loosening up.

One of Britain's infamous media personalities, Piers Morgan, blasted the former royal couple for constantly "seeking attention."

Morgan, 55, took a swipe at the pair on "Good Morning Britain," where he has been hailed an unlikely hero for his response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for fleeing the U.K. in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, he lauded how the other royal family members have carried out a "great job" during the crisis.

"I've got to hand it to them and say they've done a great job of what they should be doing. Which is just being comforters and consolers for the nation, stable and calm."

Markle, 38, has already worked on her first project for Disney, providing a voice-over for the documentary "Elephants."

He praised the Queen for her calming and uniting speech addressed to the public and quoted Prince William when he said, "The coronavirus outbreak has again shown Britain is at its best during a crisis."

Morgan especially mentioned Prince Harry for finding the lockdown "challenging," laying into the former royal for complaining about the ordeal in his lavish L.A. mansion, while hundreds of thousands of Britons are suffering from poverty during the pandemic.

Dr. Jane Goodall, a world-renowned primatologist and a friend of the duke, remarked that she had been in touch with Prince Harry and he was finding L.A. life challenging.

Also Read: Meghan Markle True Colors Revealed: Former Friend Says She's a 'Shapeshifter

The Chimpanzee expert attended the duchess' Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle last summer. She also believes that she is one of the first people to hold baby Archie outside of the family.

Morgan, a critic of the Sussexes, said, "Nobody wants to hear about Prince Harry's challenging life. We don't want to hear about the struggle and battle of celebrities in multi-million-pound mansions."

Prince Harry was not yet given an interview, but Morgan advises all the couple's friends not to grant him one.

Morgan added, "I don't blame particularly...I don't think Harry and Meghan wanted to be on the front pages today, I think they probably just wanted to be quiet but they're on the front pages because one of their friends had spoken to Harry and said he's finding it challenging."

Morgan also backed comedian Ricky Gervais who gave an earful to moaning celebrities isolated in multi-million-pound mansions

The Duke of Sussex had been living in Canada with his wife and son before they relocated to North America.

Their current home is close to Markle's mother Doria Ragland and her friends, believed to be part of the motive for the move.

Related Article: Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Regrets Megxit, Misses Royal Family