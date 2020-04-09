It has been more than a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final royal engagements and official transition out of their senior royal family roles. The couple has no regrets and their mental health has been better.

However, for Prince Harry, his exit as a senior working member of the royal family has been an adjustment. He reportedly "misses" the royal family following his big move with Markle.

The prince has been "staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother."

Mournful phone-calls have been exchanged between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles.

The Duke apparently feels guilty with his distance from his relatives suffering from COVID-19 and struggles to keep the royal family together during the pandemic.

He is also worried about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A friend of Prince Harry divulged to royal expert Katie Nicholl that he was feeling emotional about wrapping up his final royal engagements before the transition out of his role was complete.

Having stepped down from royal duties on March 31, Prince Harry and Markle are no longer allowed to call themselves "royal."

"It's an emotional time for him in many ways," according to the friend. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, have since established that they are based in North America, settling down in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, after previously living in Canada.

Prince Harry and Markle shared a message of thanksgiving to their 11.3 million Instagram followers and said their goodbye. The pair shared a photo that included their official royal cipher, reading, "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world." They simply signed it "Harry & Meghan."

According to a royal expert, they are "taking a few months" off because they "need a break." This will be followed by their plans to launch a brand and charity.

The Duke and Duchess relocated to California where they have reportedly rented a $20 million Malibu mansion.

Prince Harry and Markle had left their $10 million home in Vancouver Island, Canada where they had been living since announcing quitting their royal duties in January to relocate to the U.S. following travel restrictions between the two countries being put in place.

The British press reportedly reminded Prince Harry of the dire circumstances that ran up to the untimely death of Princess Diana, his mother.

When the Sussexes said they needed to escape the royal spotlight because the media glare was too much in the U.K., it was said his plight would be more sympathetic if he was not exchanging the British media hotspot for Los Angeles which is swarmed with paparazzi.

