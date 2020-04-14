Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their final royal engagements on the 31st of March 2020 and they hoped to declare their next moves following Megxit. However, with COVID-19 ravaging the world, instead of ceremoniously declaring their new Archewell foundation after transitioning out of Sussex Royal, the pair have been undergoing isolation in a Los Angeles compound.

Now, the pair are seemingly left dumbfounded, after the domain name for their new Archewell charity foundation was hacked up by cyber trolls.

The Sussexes revealed the name of their new venture to the public but were not able to register its name, which left them vulnerable to hackers.

Fans who typed in the charitable foundation's website, www.archewellfoundation.com, were redirected to the music video of Kanye West's 2005 hit "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.

The prank has gone viral with several amused fans tweeting their reactions.

"Meghan and Harry's Archewell website link redirects to 'Gold Digger'. Not normally a fan of cyber antics, but this is Geniiiius!" one user wrote.

Prince Harry and Markle declared this week that they are spearheading a foundation named after their son Archie.

Kanye West himself was the target of cyber trolls with a similar prank in 2015 when the website loser.com redirected to the artist's Wikipedia entry.

The former royal couple has been bombarded with a surge of online hate previously.

The couple's subsequent move to Meghan's hometown has prompted online trolls to appeal for the return of Prince Harry to the U.K.

Cybersquatters have been aiming at several potential domain names that could hypothetically be used by Prince Harry and Markle, including archewellfoundation and archewellcharity.

The message on the hacked website reads, "We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty's United Kingdom."

An eagle-eyed fan had observed that the video was linked on April 7.

The couple, after relocating to Los Angeles, declared earlier this week that they will be spearheading a charitable foundation named after their son Archie.

They released a statement, "To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell As of Thursday morning, the website had been taken down. is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Two years ago, the former "Suits" actress clashed with internet trolls who were disappointed that she was black and spoke volumes of the racism at large in the U.S.

An essay of hers about the undercurrent of racism surfaced and following Prince Harry slamming the trolls of his then-girlfriend and her family.

Prince Harry and Markle assured that their non-profit charity organization will be launched "when the time is right," given the current condition of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website had been taken down as of Thursday morning.

