Prince Harry is feeling isolated and regrets his and Meghan Markle's big decision to cut ties with the royal family, said a royal expert.

The former royal couple's decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family and become financially independent sent shockwaves to the public earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex declared in January their decision to be independent, dubbed as "Megxit." They moved to Canada after their announcement.

The Sussexes renounced their royal duties on March 31.

As of now, Prince Harry and Markle have relocated to the United States, living in a secluded place in Los Angeles near Markle's mother Doria Ragland and her friends.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family are currently responding to COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth II recently relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor and is currently living with Prince Philip.

Markle, 38, has gone back to work already as she landed a gig narrating documentary for Disney+.

On their move stateside, royal commentator Angela Mollard asserted that Prince Harry may have regrets to uproot his life and move across the Atlantic.

Mollard spoke with Zoe Burrell on the Royals podcast and commented that she is "really worried" about Archie's father.

"He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced."

While Hollywood is under lockdown in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, the royal commentator said she fears that Prince Harry is feeling "isolated" with solely his wife and son for company.

Mollard spoke on the podcast that she was concerned that the prince has "no sense of purpose" and no "stabilizing" family influence during the pandemic.

Until the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, the pair will not be able to take a visit to the U.K. to see the royal family.

According to Mollard, the structure of the royal family and the duties he has done within that, particularly his military work, have been a very stabilizing guidance in his life.

Megxit has resulted in parts condemnation and support from royal family fans.

Mollard added, "In fact of all the times to move apart from the royal family I can imagine that right now he feels tremendously isolated."

"Everybody, of course, is isolated but he is not just isolated from his family he is isolated on the other side of the world."

Prince Harry and Markle decided to reside in LA because of their support system there, according to an insider.

The Queen issued a formal statement regarding concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, particularly on the challenges of social isolation.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge."

