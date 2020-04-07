With the unprecedented circumstances now, a tabloid claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were allegedly the ones who will take over Queen Elizabeth II. But on the contrary, the Queen is not giving up her throne due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their hands full taking care of 3 children and another major responsibility is not to be set stored soon. The Queen has not named the royal couple the king and queen of England.

The recent cover of In Touch Weekly had the headline splashed across its cover: "The Queen Ends Reign After 68 Years! Will & Kate Crowned King & Queen!"

The story from the unreliable source was reportedly laid down with half-baked facts.

The two-page spread consisted of dramatic allegations such as "end of an era" and "passing the crown on!." Dubious quotes were made by the "palace insider" attempting to back up the tabloid's claims.

According to the so-called insider, the Queen is stepping down after 68 years, making Prince William and Middleton king and queen.

The unreliable source added, "The queen's life is on hold - she doesn't know if or when she'll be able to return to Buckingham Palace or resume her duties, which is why she's been forced to rethink her position. It wasn't an easy decision, but in the end, she knew in her heart it was best if William and Kate took over the reins now."

It was asserted that her decision to give up her position as the monarch was due to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently affecting British citizens.

The palace insider made another dubious claim that Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, was stunned by the news of Prince William ascending the throne and is a "bitter pill for Charles to swallow."

To dismantle the shaky story, Gossip Cop has put forward facts-based points that there has been not been a whisper claiming that the monarch has given up her throne. She has stressed time and time again that she will stand as the reigning monarch until the day she dies.

There has been a history of more unsubstantiated news than reliable facts about the members of the British royal family.

Having tied the knot in 2011, the Cambridges have become two of the most well-liked members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said that succession to the throne is asserted by ancestry and laws set forth by the British government.

Parliamentary statutes order that succession to the British throne is influenced by these factors: legitimacy, descent, religion, and gender for anyone born after October 28, 2011.

A staggering majority of voters said in a poll that Prince William should take responsibility and act as a placeholder for the Queen and Prince Charles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of Express.co.uk readers would like Prince William to stand in for the Queen and Prince Charles during the pandemic. They believe that the Duke of Cambridge should become the physical presence of the Crown while the two senior royals work away at their home.

