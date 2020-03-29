It was an interesting decision when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared they were stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family as the duo always seemed happy and poised. As the tabloids picked them apart, the pair never wavered.

In October 2019, in a stunning ITV documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," it became apparent how the pair were struggling in the midst of the spotlight and in an institution in exclusion.

London's weather resulted in a perfect photo op of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Thursday night which created quite the buzz in social media.

Prince Harry and Markle emerged for their first public joint appearance since they announced they were to become financially independent from the royal family in January.

Hundreds - if not thousands - of photographs were captured of the duke and duchess in their last week of royal engagements. The photo that stood out was Prince Harry and Markle at the Endeavor Awards sharing an umbrella as rain sprinkled down.

The royal photographer behind the iconic photo is being lauded. According to his website, the award-winning photographer has long documented the Sussexes since before their engagement.

One user congratulated him and wrote that he captured all the best shots of their visit.

The recently surfaced photo of the pair showed they seem to still be starring in a romantic comedy after marriage. The photo of them huddled together was snapped by Samir Hussein.

The Sussexes were grinning at one another, resolutely unbothered by a torrent of camera flashes and the weather.

They were heading into Mansion House to commemorate the milestones of wounded servicemen and women.

According to Hussein, "It was pouring down with rain, which can be very tricky when shooting flash photography and also meant Harry and Meghan would be under an umbrella, which usually means it's hard to get clean photos of the couple."

"Little did I know these elements would come together so spectacularly to produce a timeless image of the couple."

Before the duke and duchess arrived, he talked to the royals' press officer so he could try to place himself in the right spot in the photographers' pen.

This photo came to symbolize Prince Harry and Markle's resilience and joy in the midst of the drama of Megxit. It went on to become a singular image from the evening.

As they walked toward Hussein, he noticed a camera flash being repeatedly shot from the crowd behind Prince Harry and Markle.

"I knew that if that light could be lined up to be right behind as they walked then it could create a dramatic photo, acting like a backlight in a studio shot," the photographer said.

The snapshot was described by Hussein as "one in a million" due to the alignment of elements, including "perfect timing, great lighting, strong symbolism, and amazing subjects."

Hussein has been photographing royals for more than 12 years.

