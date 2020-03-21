Meghan Markle took the world by storm with her whirlwind engagement with Prince Harry and was followed by a royal wedding and the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May.

While Prince Harry and Markle continue to turn heads amid their stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, there are still questions surrounding Markle's past, especially on the men she dated pre-Harry.

It recently came to light that one publication tried to pay actor Simon Rex to lie about his and Markle's relationship. The 45-year-old actor was offered $70K to lie about dating Markle.

Before she met the royal, she dated like one of the Hallmark Channel movie characters she played. The Duchess of Sussex had a string of wildly diverse exes ranging from pop stars, sportsmen, a passionate chef, etc.

Markle's first kiss happened when she was 13 at a theater camp in Los Angeles. She had a summer fling with Joshua Silverstein, a comedian who now appears on "The Late, Late Show with James Corden" as a professional beatboxer.

She even read a '90s self-help, dating guidebook called "The Rules," which sounds fitting in her movie "The Dater's Handbook."

Markle reportedly had sent online messages to X Factor star Matt Cardle and asked to meet up back then. She complimented the handsome singer preceding his award-winning role in the West End musical Memphis while they swapped messages in their online relationship.

Actor and screenwriter Shaun Zaken had a six-month romance with Markle, which was reportedly her "mirror image" as they were in the same line of work. Both had ambitions to make it in Hollywood, but he did not want the commitment she craved.

She was also pursued by footballer Ashley Cole, but Markle snubbed his attempts to date after she learned about his cheating past.

The former "Suits" actress' first walk down the aisle was with Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, celebrating their marriage in Jamaica in 2011 after dating for 7 years. They quietly split in 2013.

"Difference of opinions" were stated in lawful documents with regard to their separation. According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, Markle ghosted him and sent her rings back by authorized mail. Both were said to have grown apart when the former starlet climbed to popularity thanks to he role in "Suits."

Interestingly, Engelson was then reportedly producing a comedy show about a man whose wife leaves him for a British prince.

Although not confirmed by either party, professional golfer Rory McIlroy was rumored to have dated Markle. During summer in 2014, McIlroy nominated Markle to complete an Ice Bucket Challenge, with him posting a photo of them on Twitter after they completed the challenge.

Markle was claimed to be an item with the successful celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for two years. The pair was together when Markle hit it off with Harry in July 2016. It was superficial because "Cory was always very focused on his job and his work. In that respect, they both put their careers first. The relationship came second," an insider said.

