One of the Queen's employees was diagnosed with coronavirus while she was still in residence at Buckingham Palace.

The royal aide reportedly fell ill and tested positive last week. This transpired while Queen Elizabeth II was still at her London residence. Royal Household staff who had contact with the person have been ordered to be quarantined.

The 93-year-old monarch shifted out of Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle for an indefinite period on Thursday as a “precaution” after all her engagements were canceled. She is reportedly healthy.

It is not known how much contact the unnamed employee had with the Queen.

A source said that "the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage."

The Palace staffer is understood to be recovering.

According to a Palace spokesman, "We wouldn't comment on individual members of staff."

"In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved."

Queen Elizabeth II is slated to stay in Windsor for the foreseeable future with Prince Philip, 98.

The Queen is looking to give a morale-boosting add­ress to the nation on live television on the coronavirus crisis.

Royal expert Dan Wootton said he was devastated for the Queen as she and Prince Philip will not be able to engage with the rest of the Royal Family due to being a vulnerable group for the coronavirus. He argued that the coronavirus pandemic could cause the Queen to feel cut off from the rest of her family.

U.K.'s death toll rose to 240 with 5,018 cases of infection.

The Queen has avoided shaking hands during audiences and a recent investiture. She and the Duke of Edinburgh have been avoiding contact with others.

Buckingham Palace reportedly claims that it was taking all crucial steps in light of the advisory in place for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and her husband are socially distancing with a reduced household for their safety at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

U.K. regions that are typically overwhelmed with tourists have pleaded for the public to not visit the coast or the countryside.

The older age of both the Queen and Philip mean they are more vulnerable to complications if they contract the COVID-19 illness.

"It is an absolutely devastating thing to have to go through when your husband is 97 and you are 93 and you are both in a high-risk group," Wootton said.

"This is when they should be enjoying their golden years, my goodness they have done everything to deserve it."

Philip was transported by helicopter from the Sandringham estate.

The Queen issued a message of solidarity to the country last week, saying U.K.'s "history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one."

A near shutdown has been implemented in Britain with all social venues closed for an indefinite period. People were advised to stay indoors and obey strict social distancing rules.

