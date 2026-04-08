Ford Recall Targets Over 422,000 Vehicles With Potential Wiper Arm Failure

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 422,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential windshield wiper failure that could affect driver visibility, federal safety officials said Tuesday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall impacts 422,613 vehicles, including certain 2021–2023 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, along with 2022–2023 Ford Super Duty trucks such as the F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 models, FoxBusiness reported.

The issue involves windshield wiper arms that may work improperly or even break. This could cause the wipers to stop working, especially during rain, making it harder for drivers to see the road.

"An improperly functioning or detached wiper arm may impair driver vision, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency said.

Officials explained that the problem may come from a part called the latch retention plate.

This piece helps keep the wiper arm securely attached. If it was not made correctly, the wiper arm may not stay in place.

Ford Motor recalled 422,613 vehicles because of a windshield wiper malfunction. https://t.co/pqlp6Q3Tr5 — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) April 7, 2026

Ford Says No Crashes Linked to Wiper Defect

In some cases, drivers might notice warning signs, such as wipers moving at uneven speeds before failing completely.

The safety agency estimates that about 3% of the recalled vehicles may have this defect. Despite the risk, Ford has said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the issue so far.

Ford noted that production improvements made in December 2022 helped fix the problem at the supplier level. Because of this, only vehicles built within a certain time frame are included in the recall.

Owners of affected vehicles can begin checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through NHTSA's website to see if their car is included.

According to AP News, the agency said dealers were expected to be notified starting April 1, while letters to vehicle owners are scheduled to be mailed between April 13 and April 17.

To fix the issue, dealerships will inspect the windshield wiper arms and replace them if needed at no cost to the owner.

Replacement parts are designed to meet proper specifications to ensure the wipers work as intended.

Ford also encouraged customers to contact its customer service line for more information and to reference recall number 26S24 when calling.

Originally published on vcpost.com