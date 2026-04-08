U.S.

Ford Recall Targets Over 422,000 Vehicles With Potential Wiper Arm Failure

By
Nearly 1.3M Ford F-150s Probed for Potentially Dangerous Transmission Issue
A Ford F-150 Lariat PowerBoost ybrid pickup truck is displayed for sale at a Ford dealership on August 21, 2024 in Glendale, California.

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 422,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential windshield wiper failure that could affect driver visibility, federal safety officials said Tuesday.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall impacts 422,613 vehicles, including certain 2021–2023 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, along with 2022–2023 Ford Super Duty trucks such as the F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 models, FoxBusiness reported.

The issue involves windshield wiper arms that may work improperly or even break. This could cause the wipers to stop working, especially during rain, making it harder for drivers to see the road.

"An improperly functioning or detached wiper arm may impair driver vision, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency said.

Officials explained that the problem may come from a part called the latch retention plate.

This piece helps keep the wiper arm securely attached. If it was not made correctly, the wiper arm may not stay in place.

Ford Says No Crashes Linked to Wiper Defect

In some cases, drivers might notice warning signs, such as wipers moving at uneven speeds before failing completely.

The safety agency estimates that about 3% of the recalled vehicles may have this defect. Despite the risk, Ford has said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries linked to the issue so far.

Ford noted that production improvements made in December 2022 helped fix the problem at the supplier level. Because of this, only vehicles built within a certain time frame are included in the recall.

Owners of affected vehicles can begin checking their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) through NHTSA's website to see if their car is included.

According to AP News, the agency said dealers were expected to be notified starting April 1, while letters to vehicle owners are scheduled to be mailed between April 13 and April 17.

To fix the issue, dealerships will inspect the windshield wiper arms and replace them if needed at no cost to the owner.

Replacement parts are designed to meet proper specifications to ensure the wipers work as intended.

Ford also encouraged customers to contact its customer service line for more information and to reference recall number 26S24 when calling.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Recall, Ford
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Iran flag

Iran Reportedly Stopped All Negotiation Efforts With The U.S. Ahead Of Trump's Deadline

Hegseth Polygraph Test_07272025_1
Democratic Lawmaker Moves to Impeach Hegseth, Accuses Him of 'Violating His Oath of Office'
Blue Jays Pitching Crisis Deepens After Max Scherzer Injury
Blue Jays Pitching Crisis Deepens After Max Scherzer Injury in Blowout Loss to Dodgers
Meta Muse Spark Model
Meta Muse Spark Model Debuts Reasoning Capabilities for Meta AI in Superintelligence Labs First
Honor Magic8 Series Leak Reveals New AI-Specific Button For Enhanced
Honor Win 2 Specs Leak Reveals Higher-Res Screen, Newer Chipset, More
Editor's Pick
DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing
Business

DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Company Over Ban On Wheeled Walkers, Citing Disability Rights Violations

Elon Musk Says Grok’s Response Was a ‘Major Problem’ After
Business

Court Rules Against Elon Musk's X In High-Profile Advertising Boycott Case

Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status
U.S.

Dollar Bills To Bear Trump's Signature For The First Time In U.S. History

JetBlue Weighs Legal Action Against Portugal Over Blocked Lisbon Flights
Travel

JetBlue Boosts Fort Lauderdale Operations With Extra Flights And Caribbean Service