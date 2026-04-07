Democratic Lawmaker Moves to Impeach Hegseth, Accuses Him of 'Violating His Oath of Office'

House Democrat Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said Monday she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his handling of U.S. military operations in Iran, accusing him of "repeatedly violating his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution."

Ansari said Hegseth's actions, including what she described as the "reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes," warrant removal from office. The move places Hegseth at the center of Democratic criticism of the Trump administration's war effort, as he emerges as a primary political target following recent Cabinet upheavals.

Ansari also called on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president, citing what she described as "deranged statements" about the conflict, as per a statement in her official website. She pointed to a social media post published earlier this week directed at Iranian leaders as evidence of escalating rhetoric by the president. "The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it," she said.

The impeachment effort, however, faces long odds as Republicans control both chambers of Congress, and a two-thirds Senate majority would be required to convict. There is also little indication that the Cabinet would support invoking the 25th Amendment.

Ansari's proposal follows a previous impeachment attempt by Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), who announced in late 2025 that he would introduce articles accusing Hegseth of "Murder and Conspiracy to Murder and Reckless and Unlawful Mishandling of Classified Information." That effort failed to gain traction, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries saying Republicans would not allow such a measure to reach the floor.

The renewed push comes amid broad scrutiny of Hegseth's leadership. Reports in recent weeks have raised concerns about his involvement in military promotions, with officials warning that intervention in the process could "cast a shadow" over the armed forces and undermine trust in what has traditionally been an apolitical system.

Additional criticism has focused on his rhetoric surrounding the Iran war, with Military chaplains and senior officials warning that his religious framing of the conflict has created an environment where dissent is discouraged. One retired general said chaplains "feel they can't voice their concerns," while another official described the internal climate as "terrifying."

Former military leaders have raised alarms about the broader direction of the Pentagon under Hegseth in the last few months. Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton warned back in January that there is "an active effort to politicize the armed forces," comparing recent developments to historical purges of senior officers. "The military swears an oath to the Constitution," he said, adding that institutional trust could be difficult to restore.

Originally published on Latin Times