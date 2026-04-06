U.S. Crime & Justice

Former Turnstile Guitarist and Founding Member Attempted To Murder the 78-Year-Old Father of Group's Lead Vocalist

By
Brady Ebert Brady Ebert
Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is charged with attempting to murder frontman Brendan Yates' 78-year-old father, amid past disputes and the band's recent Grammy-winning success.

Former Turnstile guitarist and founding member Brady Ebert has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after police said he used his car to strike the 78-year-old father of the band's lead singer in suburban Maryland.

Police said the victim, William Yates, was outside his home in Silver Spring on Mar. 29 when he was hit. Ebert, 33, was arrested on Apr. 1 and was being held without bond pending his next court date.

Turnstile said it cut ties with Ebert in 2022 because of a "consistent pattern of harmful behavior" and what it described as threats that affected the band, Ebert himself, and people around them. A separate report from the time of his departure said the split was not peaceful and that a restraining order had been part of the fallout, according to CNN.

Ebert had been one of Turnstile's original members when the group formed in Baltimore in 2010. The band first built its reputation in the city's hardcore scene through local shows, early EPs like "Pressure to Succeed" and "Step 2 Rhythm," and a fast, high-energy live set that helped it stand out.

Their 2015 debut album "Nonstop Feeling" expanded that reach, but the band's biggest breakthrough came with 2021's "Glow On," which mixed hardcore with more melodic and accessible sounds. That record brought wider critical attention, major touring opportunities, and the kind of mainstream visibility that is rare for a hardcore band, the Baltimore Magazine reported.

Turnstile's momentum continued with "Never Enough," released in 2025. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the band won Best Rock Album for "Never Enough" and Best Metal Performance for "Birds," with frontman Brendan Yates thanking Baltimore and the punk and hardcore community in his acceptance speech.

The arrest has drawn attention because of the victim's family connection to the band and because Ebert was once part of Turnstile's core lineup. The case is still moving through the court system, and prosecutors have not yet publicly tested the allegations at trial, as per Rolling Stone.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

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Attempted murder
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