Iran Reportedly Stopped All Negotiation Efforts With The U.S. Ahead Of Trump's Deadline

The Iranian regime has stopped all negotiation efforts with the United States, telling Pakistan it won't engage in case-fire talks, three senior officials told The New York Times.

President Donald Trump has threatened to target infrastructure used for civilian purposes if a deal is not reached by 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier on Tuesday, he said that so far the attack "is happening" but the deadline could be extended if there is any tangible process.

Should that not be the case "there is going to be an attack like they have not seen," Bret said, quoting Trump.

The president has also said a "whole civilization will die tonight" if the Iranian regime fails to reach a deal.

"I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Trump added in a publication on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Iran, in turn, said it will deprive the U.S. and its allies of oil and gas "for years to come" if Washington crosses its "red lines."

In a statement published on state television, the entity added that if the "American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region."

"America's regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighborliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed," the paramilitary guard added.

It is unclear which are the IRCG's red lines, as hostilities continue to escalate in the meantime. A U.S. official said on Tuesday that the country's military conducted strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iranian oil exports.

Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin added that targets included bunkers, a radar station and ammunition storage. Quoting an official, she added that "landing docks were not intentionally targeted. Only would have been struck if Iranians fired something from next to them."

Originally published on IBTimes