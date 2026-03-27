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JetBlue Boosts Fort Lauderdale Operations With Extra Flights and Caribbean Service

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This photograph shows a Jetblue - AIRBUS A220-300 aircraft displayed during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the ParisLe Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, suburb of Paris on June 17, 2025.

JetBlue is ramping up its presence at Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this summer, adding new routes and more frequent flights to popular destinations.

The airline said the changes aim to give travelers more options, flexibility, and better connections.

Starting July 8, JetBlue will launch a new daily route from Fort Lauderdale to Cleveland. Existing domestic routes will also get a boost.

Atlanta and Newark will each see four daily flights, Las Vegas and Philadelphia will increase to three daily flights, and Jacksonville will have two flights per day.

According to FoxBusiness, Norfolk will get two extra weekly flights, raising its schedule to once daily.

International service is expanding too. Aruba will receive four additional weekly flights, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will see its service increase to twice daily, and St. Maarten will reach daily departures with three extra weekly flights.

JetBlue Aims for $850–$950M Profit

"These latest additions reflect our ongoing strategy to build an undeniably strong and relevant network in Fort Lauderdale by adding both new destinations and more frequencies where our customers want to fly," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of revenue, network, and enterprise planning at JetBlue.

"As we continue to grow in Fort Lauderdale, we're offering customers more choice, more flexibility and a more connected network."

The expansion comes as JetBlue works on its long-term JetForward plan, designed to reduce costs, grow its network, and improve traveler experiences.

The airline expects the initiative to contribute between $850 million and $950 million in incremental operating profit by 2027, LGMCorp reported.

This growth also follows the end of JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion merger with Spirit Airlines, which was blocked by a federal judge over antitrust concerns. Instead, JetBlue has pursued partnerships, including one with United Airlines.

That deal lets travelers book flights on both airlines' websites, earn and use frequent flyer points interchangeably, and provides United access to up to seven daily round-trip slots at JFK International Airport starting in 2027.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Flights, JetBlue, Fort Lauderdale
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