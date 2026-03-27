DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Company Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing Disability Rights Violations

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday against United Parks & Resorts, the parent company of SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, alleging that a ban on certain wheeled walkers violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The complaint, filed by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, claims that the parks' ban on rollators with seats, implemented in November 2025, discriminates against people with disabilities.

The DOJ is asking for a jury trial in Orlando and is seeking both policy changes and monetary damages for visitors who were denied access because of the ban.

"The ADA requires equal access for people with disabilities, and theme parks such as SeaWorld are no exception," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon.

"Under my leadership, the Division is committed to defending the rights of all Americans with disabilities, as the law requires."

The DOJ complaint describes instances where visitors, including two veterans with mobility disabilities, were stopped at security and prevented from bringing their wheeled walkers into the parks.

According to Fox26, the lawsuit states that United Parks & Resorts imposed unfair rental fees on guests with disabilities who showed up with banned devices and "refuses to reasonably modify" policies to avoid discrimination.

The Justice Department is suing United Parks & Resorts, the parent company of Sea World, for allegedly discriminating against people with disabilities at its theme parks with a policy banning wheeled walkers with seats https://t.co/KISL3EAyVJ — Bloomberg (@business) March 26, 2026

SeaWorld Parent Defends Rollator Ban

In response, United Parks & Resorts said it disagrees with the DOJ's claims and will address them through the legal process.

In a statement, the company explained that the policy was created to address repeated safety incidents involving misuse of rollators with seats.

The company said it continues to offer alternative mobility devices at no cost to ensure all guests can enjoy the parks.

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, and Aquatica Orlando updated their policy online in November 2025 to prohibit wheeled walkers and rollators with seats. Walkers without seats remain allowed.

SeaWorld stated at the time that the change was motivated by safety concerns, as some visitors were using these devices like wheelchairs.

Guests are now offered standard wheelchairs or Electric Convenience Vehicles (ECVs) if they arrive with a banned device.

"The policy is designed to enhance guest safety while continuing to provide accessible options for all guests," United Parks & Resorts said, AP News reported.

Since the policy change, SeaWorld has updated its website to clarify what devices are allowed.

Approved walkers now have a brake bar, foam handles, and a small basket, while wheelchairs, ECVs, and scooters remain permitted.

Rentals for these devices range from $40 to $100 per day, depending on type and demand.

Originally published on vcpost.com