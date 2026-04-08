Meta's first developed model under the Superintelligence Labs is here, with Muse Spark now set to debut improved features, reasoning capabilities, and more for the Meta AI experience.

The latest Spark model under the Muse family is the company's official overhaul of their AI models that is widely available across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and more, which previously used the Llama.

Meta Muse Spark Model Debuts Reasoning for Meta AI

Meta announced the arrival of the new AI model called Spark, which debuts under the Muse series, as a "purpose-built" model that focuses on being lightweight, easy to use, and consumer-centric.

According to Meta, it focused on a "deliberate and scientific approach to model scaling" with the Muse Spark, prioritizing a small and fast design with this first release version.

Meta AI, the company's AI component on different platforms, is now getting the upgrade from this latest Muse Spark model, which centers on reasoning. That said, Muse Spark can alternate between "Thinking" and "Instant" modes based on user preference.

What is even more impressive with the Muse Spark is how it can utilize multiple agents at once, with Meta citing examples where subagents can work in parallel to tackle your different needs.

Meta Superintelligence Labs' First Public Model

Meta's Superintelligence Labs, the AI-focused team that is tasked to develop machine learning tech for the company, is the one behind the latest Muse Spark.

According to Meta, the Muse Spark model also brings improved multimodal capabilities as it can "see and understand what you are looking at, not just read what you type."

Meta said that Muse Spark will soon be available on its AI-powered smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban and Oakley versions, and it will help users understand the world around them.

Originally published on Tech Times