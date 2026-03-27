Dollar Bills to Bear Trump's Signature for the First Time in U.S. History

Donald Trump is set to make history as his signature will soon appear on US dollar bills for the first time, according to an announcement from the Treasury Department.

The move marks a major change, as no sitting president's signature has ever been printed on American paper currency before.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the update, explaining that Trump's signature will be added alongside his own on future bills.

Traditionally, US currency includes the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the treasurer, making this a significant break from long-standing practice.

It remains unclear whether the current treasurer, Brandon Beach, will continue to have his signature included.

The change is being introduced as part of celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary.

According to NBC News, Bessent said the decision reflects Trump's impact, stating, "Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved."

He added that the move is meant to recognize what he described as the nation's "historic achievements."

Breaking News: President Trump’s signature will appear on American currency, in a first for a sitting U.S. president. https://t.co/rRiMR7PSKO — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2026

Donald Trump Featured on New Dollar Bills

US paper money has followed the same signature format since it was first issued in 1861.

Over time, while designs and security features have changed, the inclusion of a president's signature has never been part of the system—until now.

This makes the upcoming bills a notable moment in the history of American currency.

The announcement also comes as other efforts are underway to feature Trump on official currency.

Earlier this month, a federal commission approved a design for a commemorative 24-karat gold coin that would include his image, also tied to the 250th anniversary.

In addition, draft designs for a circulating $1 coin with Trump's likeness have been introduced, though current law limits the use of living or former presidents on such coins, Deadline reported.

This is not the first time Trump's name has appeared on government-issued payments.

In 2020, his name was printed on COVID-19 stimulus checks sent to millions of Americans, drawing widespread attention at the time.

Originally published on vcpost.com