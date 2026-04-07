Blue Jays Pitching Crisis Deepens After Max Scherzer Injury in Blowout Loss to Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a crushing setback after Max Scherzer exited early with right forearm tendinitis during a brutal 14-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB fans expected to see a high-energy World Series rematch, but it became a nightmare for Toronto, as Scherzer lasted just two innings and 36 pitches. The Blue Jays already have a depleted pitching staff, and now it has been stretched even thinner.

To make it worse, the team is struggling to win as they suffer a five-game losing streak in the opener.

Overworked Bullpen Faces Heavy Workload

Toronto's bullpen has been pushed to its limits in recent days. Over the past three games alone, relievers have covered 21 innings, including back-to-back bullpen-heavy matchups. With illness affecting key arms and rotation instability growing, the team now faces a critical depth issue.

According to MLB writer Keegan Matheson, manager John Schneider remains cautiously optimistic about Scherzer's recovery. Schneider said that the early exit was a precaution. Still, forearm injuries are notoriously unpredictable, making his status one to watch closely.

Short-Term Pitching Solutions Under Evaluation

To stabilize the rotation, the Blue Jays are exploring immediate reinforcements. Veteran pitcher Patrick Corbin, who recently signed a one-year deal, could be called up soon after a solid outing in Single-A. Meanwhile, Adam Macko remains another option, though his limited pitch count may restrict his impact in longer outings.

Toronto's priority is clear: find arms capable of delivering innings, whether through spot starts or bulk relief roles.

"I don't think it's a major issue, just something that needs to be addressed. But, in my mind, I'm going to be making my next start," Scherzer said in a report by Blue Jays Nation.

Long-Term Reinforcements Offer Hope

Looking ahead, injured starters may provide relief if they return on schedule. Trey Yesavage appears closest to rejoining the rotation, progressing through rehab with increasing pitch counts. José Berríos and Shane Bieber are also working their way back, though their timelines remain uncertain.

It's still early to say that Toronto will be a flop this season, but the early injuries will be the biggest challenge they need to overcome if they want to have an impressive start.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com