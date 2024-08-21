Politics

U.S. Politics

Michelle Obama calls presidency a 'Black job' in jab at Donald Trump

The former first lady was one of the speakers at the second day of the DNC

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Michelle Obama at DNC
Michelle Obama makes an expression after saying the presidency might be a "Black job" in a reference to a comment Donald Trump has made. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle held the prime speaking roles at the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

They both hit hard at former president Donald Trump in their speeches.

Michelle Obama, who famously in a past campaign stated "When they go low, we go high" took off the gloves on Tuesday night.

Trump has often railed against immigrants for taking what he calls "Black jobs."

In a predominantly African American Detroit church during a June visit Trump said, "They're coming into your community, and they're taking your jobs."

Michelle Obama used that often-criticized phrase as an attack against him in her speech.

"Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?" she asked.

Also in the speech she said, "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black."

Read more
Tags
Michelle Obama, Barack obama, Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics