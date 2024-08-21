Michelle Obama calls presidency a 'Black job' in jab at Donald Trump

Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle held the prime speaking roles at the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

They both hit hard at former president Donald Trump in their speeches.

Michelle Obama, who famously in a past campaign stated "When they go low, we go high" took off the gloves on Tuesday night.

Trump has often railed against immigrants for taking what he calls "Black jobs."

In a predominantly African American Detroit church during a June visit Trump said, "They're coming into your community, and they're taking your jobs."

Michelle Obama used that often-criticized phrase as an attack against him in her speech.

"Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?" she asked.

Also in the speech she said, "For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black."