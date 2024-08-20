Who is speaking today at the Democratic National Convention?

The Democratic National Convention is off to a hoped-for rousing march to the night Vice President Kamala accepts her party's presidential nomination. Until then the stars of the party from Barack and Michelle Obama to Bill Clinton and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will take the stage to rev up the troops.

Here's what's up Tuesday at the DNC:

While Democrats will be doing the nuts-and-bolts work during the day Tuesday to hammer out details on various policies, soothe any simmering tensions among the youth, women, rural and disability caucuses, and listen to presentations, the big events for the public will unfold each night during convention programming from 6:15-11 p.m. ET.

A final list and exact timing of speakers have not yet been announced as convention planners hope to spring some surprises on receptive viewers.

Michelle and Barrack Obama at the convention

Both Michelle and Barack Obama are expected to speak Tuesday night, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The theme for the night is "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

Democrats plan to focus on two very different visions for America's future. They'll target in particular the hard-right Project 2025 plan for the Trump administration that would further slash rights for women and the LGBTQ community, fire thousands of federal workers to replace them with conservative "loyalists," and eliminate the federal Department of Education. Trump has distanced himself from the plan from the Heritage Foundation.

The convention will covered by the networks and livestreamed on several sites. The convention's streaming site can be accessed here.

CSPAN will stream the entire convention. CNN will also provide nearly 24/7 live on-air coverage of the DNC, including special live coverage each night from 8 p.m.-midnight ET

Primetime coverage by CBS News 24/7 will air each night of the convention through Thursday from 8-11 p.m. ET.

ABC will air an hour of primetime coverage from 10-11 ET Tuesday night. The network's streaming channel ABC News Live will stream primetime coverage from 7 p.m.-midnight all four days.

NBC News Now will air live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Fox News will offer a nightly hour-long wrap-up of the day's event at 10 p.m ET each night, and will cover each night's speeches in full on its subscription streaming platform, Fox Nation.

USA Today is steaming the entire convention on YouTube and offering a second video version with a Spanish translation.