Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff describes first call to Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband described the first time he tried to set up a date with her during a prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff was a divorced father of two working as a lawyer.

He says in 2013 a client gave him the phone number for Harris and he decided to call at 8:30 in the morning.

Emhoff says he got a voicemail and left a rambling message that lasted for several minutes.

She eventually called back and they shared laughs.

He says Kamala saved that message and now plays it on every anniversary.

"I love that laugh," Emoff said, perhaps in a reference to Donald Trump's attacks on her.

He noted that their 10th wedding anniversary will be on Thursday, the night she formally accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president.