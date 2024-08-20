Politics

U.S. Politics

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff describes first call to Kamala Harris

He noted that she will officially gain the presidential nomination on their 10th wedding anniversary

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Doug Emhoff
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks at the Democratic National Convention CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband described the first time he tried to set up a date with her during a prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff was a divorced father of two working as a lawyer.

He says in 2013 a client gave him the phone number for Harris and he decided to call at 8:30 in the morning.

Emhoff says he got a voicemail and left a rambling message that lasted for several minutes.

She eventually called back and they shared laughs.

He says Kamala saved that message and now plays it on every anniversary.

"I love that laugh," Emoff said, perhaps in a reference to Donald Trump's attacks on her.

He noted that their 10th wedding anniversary will be on Thursday, the night she formally accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

Tags
Kamala Harris
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics