Donald Trump posts fake Taylor Swift endorsement, triggers Swifties' fury, lawsuit warnings

Donald Trump reposted a fake endorsement from Taylor Swift on Truth Social, then gushed: "I accept!"

The post triggered a furious backlash and warning that Trump could face legal action for concocting an endorsement.

The AI-generated image shows Swift in an updated version of an Uncle Sam military recruitment poster with the words "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump."

It was one of a montage of photos Trump reposted on Truth Social that featured a number of so-called "Swifties for Trump" photos, most of which were reportedly also AI-faked.

Trump is over on Truth Social accepting the endorsement of AI-generated images of fake Taylor Swift fans.



Super-normal-not-at-all-weird behavior for a dude who wants to be President of the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/8wR6Vx3wvt — Jesse Dollemore (@Dollemore) August 18, 2024

Swift hasn't yet endorsed a candidate for president but the singer does not share positions with Trump and has warmly called out to her LGBTQ fans from the stage at her performances. She avidly opposed Trump in the last election and endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Rumors are building that Beyonce and Swift could turn out for the other candidate at the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.

As for Trump's bogus Swift endorsement, MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said he hopes the singer sues the former president "back to the stone age."

I hope this inspires every Taylor Swift fan to vote for Harris. And every music fan. And every person who cares about an artist's image & prestige stole by a criminal politician. And everyone who supports women's rights. Oh, and I hope Ms. Swift sues Trump back to the Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/Ltd18uDHgh — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 19, 2024

"Are you asleep?" former Trump aide-turn-critic Ray Delgado asked on X of Taylor and her representative. "Are you going to let this go uncorrected?"

.@Treepaine Are you and your client asleep? You're going to let this go uncorrected? https://t.co/kSCsQJXkOB — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 19, 2024

Swift has yet to respond to the faked endorsement.