VP Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC as President Biden gives speech

Joe Biden was the final speaker on a night filled with speeches

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Live Updates
DNC delegates in Chicago
Delegates and attendees cheer during the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the speakers on the schedule.

President Biden addresses cheering convention

President Joe Biden at the DNC
President Joe Biden speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024. President Joe Biden at the DNC

Overcome with emotion after his daughter's introduction, President Biden was greeted with a prolonged period of cheers and signs saying "We Love Joe."

"That's my daughter!" Biden exclaimed.

The statement elicited more cheers and a chant of "Thank you, Joe!"

"I love you all," Biden told the crowd. "And America, I love you!"

Biden appeared invigorated as he delivered his speech in a strong, booming voice.

He touted accomplishments his administration has made in the past four years and gave
Vice President Kamala Harris credit for helping deliver them.

"He says we're losing. He's the loser," Biden said of Trump.

"Who can lead the world other than the United States?" Biden asked.

He said crime will continue to go down in the country when "we put a prosecutor in the White House instead of a convicted felon."

"Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024," Biden warned.

He said that selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate was the best decision he made in his career.

"America is, and always been a place of possibilities," Biden said.

He was joined back on stage by his family and Kamala Harris at the end of his address to close out the first night of the convention.

First Lady Jill Biden addresses convention

Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden came on the stage to talk about her husband.

She talked about moments in their 50-year relationship including the moment he "dug deep into his soul" and decided to drop out of the race for reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.

She was followed by her daughter Ashley to introduce her father to the convention.

She said she sees "grace, strength and humility" in her father.

"This is the fight of our lifetime," Ashley Biden said.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a close friend of Joe Biden, took the stage just after 10 p.m. CDT to talk about the president.

He led a chant of "Thank you, Joe!"

Hillary Clinton addresses convention

Hillary Clinton
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got a loud cheer as she entered the convention stage to give a speech.

The extended cheering forced her to pause her remarks and repeatedly say "Thank you!" to the audience.

"Something is happening in America. You can feel it," Clinton said.

She went on to thank President Biden and called him a "true patriot" who has given a lifetime of leadership and service.

"We refused to give up on America," she said about losing to Donald Trump in 2016. "The future is here."

"We have him on the run," she said of Trump but warned that no matter what the polls say, Democrats can't slow down during the campaign season. Clinton lost to Trump despite polls showing her easily winning the election.

She finished her speech by shouting, "Let's go win it!"

AOC gives remarks at DNC

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touched on her own economic struggles in her younger years as she highlighted Kamala Harris as a fighter for the middle class in the United States.

AOC said, "There is nothing wrong with working for a living."

UAW president calls Trump a 'scab'

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told the convention he was fully supporting Kamala Harris for president and referred to Donald Trump as a "scab", otherwise known as a strikebreaker.

Many people in the crowd started chanting "Trump is a scab" after the remark.

Fain later said "it's getting hot in here" and removed his jacket to show a red "Trump is a scab" tee shirt.

Steve Kerr speaks

NBA and Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr addressed the crowd. He said he knew in advance that he would be criticized on social media for his appearance but said the election is too important to be quiet.

Harris speaks to the crowd

Vice President Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on stage on the first night of the convention.

"This is going to be a great week," she told the crowd.

Speaking for just a few minutes, Harris thanked President Biden for his support and years of service.

Several union leaders took to the stage to throw support by their members behind Kamala Harris in her campaign against Donald Trump.

