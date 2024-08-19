VP Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC as President Biden gives speech

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the speakers on the schedule.
President Biden addresses cheering convention
Overcome with emotion after his daughter's introduction, President Biden was greeted with a prolonged period of cheers and signs saying "We Love Joe."
"That's my daughter!" Biden exclaimed.
The statement elicited more cheers and a chant of "Thank you, Joe!"
"I love you all," Biden told the crowd. "And America, I love you!"
Biden appeared invigorated as he delivered his speech in a strong, booming voice.
He touted accomplishments his administration has made in the past four years and gave
Vice President Kamala Harris credit for helping deliver them.
"He says we're losing. He's the loser," Biden said of Trump.
"Who can lead the world other than the United States?" Biden asked.
He said crime will continue to go down in the country when "we put a prosecutor in the White House instead of a convicted felon."
"Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024," Biden warned.
He said that selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate was the best decision he made in his career.
"America is, and always been a place of possibilities," Biden said.
He was joined back on stage by his family and Kamala Harris at the end of his address to close out the first night of the convention.
First Lady Jill Biden addresses convention
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden came on the stage to talk about her husband.
She talked about moments in their 50-year relationship including the moment he "dug deep into his soul" and decided to drop out of the race for reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.
She was followed by her daughter Ashley to introduce her father to the convention.
She said she sees "grace, strength and humility" in her father.
"This is the fight of our lifetime," Ashley Biden said.
Hillary Clinton addresses convention
Former Secretary of State and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got a loud cheer as she entered the convention stage to give a speech.
The extended cheering forced her to pause her remarks and repeatedly say "Thank you!" to the audience.
"Something is happening in America. You can feel it," Clinton said.
She went on to thank President Biden and called him a "true patriot" who has given a lifetime of leadership and service.
"We refused to give up on America," she said about losing to Donald Trump in 2016. "The future is here."
"We have him on the run," she said of Trump but warned that no matter what the polls say, Democrats can't slow down during the campaign season. Clinton lost to Trump despite polls showing her easily winning the election.
She finished her speech by shouting, "Let's go win it!"
UAW president calls Trump a 'scab'
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told the convention he was fully supporting Kamala Harris for president and referred to Donald Trump as a "scab", otherwise known as a strikebreaker.
Many people in the crowd started chanting "Trump is a scab" after the remark.
Fain later said "it's getting hot in here" and removed his jacket to show a red "Trump is a scab" tee shirt.