VP Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on first night of DNC as President Biden gives speech

President Biden addresses cheering convention

Overcome with emotion after his daughter's introduction, President Biden was greeted with a prolonged period of cheers and signs saying "We Love Joe."

"That's my daughter!" Biden exclaimed.

The statement elicited more cheers and a chant of "Thank you, Joe!"

"I love you all," Biden told the crowd. "And America, I love you!"

Biden appeared invigorated as he delivered his speech in a strong, booming voice.

He touted accomplishments his administration has made in the past four years and gave

Vice President Kamala Harris credit for helping deliver them.

"He says we're losing. He's the loser," Biden said of Trump.

"Who can lead the world other than the United States?" Biden asked.

He said crime will continue to go down in the country when "we put a prosecutor in the White House instead of a convicted felon."

"Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024," Biden warned.

He said that selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate was the best decision he made in his career.

"America is, and always been a place of possibilities," Biden said.

He was joined back on stage by his family and Kamala Harris at the end of his address to close out the first night of the convention.