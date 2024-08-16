Iowa father shot in argument over 'stinky feet', cops say

An Iowa father was shot in the face during an argument with his son over "stinky feet," cops said.

David Carpenter, 48, has been charged with attempted murder and child endangerment, according to police in Burlington, Iowa.

Carpenter allegedly shot his wheelchair-bound dad, William Carpenter, in the middle of a disagreement over the stench of Carpenter's feet Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the victim told Carpenter "that his feet stink."

The comment triggered a "heated argument between the two of them over family issues," police alleged. William then allegedly "made a comment about shooting" Carpenter.

Police said Carpenter retreated to his bedroom and returned with a gun.

"David stated that he had the gun behind his back, yelling at William about 'guns' when he pulled the firearm out from behind his back and pointed it at William's face and accidentally pulled the trigger which then shot William in the face," the complaint read, according to the outlet.

The victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, corroborated his son's account.

Police said two kids under the age of 14 were present in the home during the shooting, spurring the child endangerment charge.

Carpenter was being held on $10,000 bond.