U.S.

U.S.

6-year-old dies after dad forces him to run on treadmill for being 'too fat'

Dad gets 25 years; jury watched harrowing video that showed little Corey Micciolo unable to keep up with the machine's grueling pace

By Bruce Golding
Treadmill video
An image from surveillance video played in court shows Christopher Gregor (L) watching his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, run on a treadmill in Monroe Township, N.J., in 2021. Court TV/Youtube
Christopher Gregor
Christopher Gregor stands during his sentencing in Toms River, New Jersey, on Friday. Court TV/YouTube

A New Jersey man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the deadly abuse of his 6-year-old son, whom he forced to run on a high-speed treadmill for reportedly being "too fat."

Christopher Gregor, 32, claimed in court that he "did nothing" to cause the death of Corey Micciolo, saying: "I did not hurt my son," the Asbury Park Press reported.

But those assertions were rejected by Superior Court Judge Guy Ryan, who cited harrowing surveillance video that showed Corey repeatedly stumble, fall and get thrown from the treadmill when he couldn't keep up.

At one point, Gregor lifted Corey off the floor and held him up as the boy desperately pumped his legs to match his pace to the speed of the machine in the gym of his father's apartment complex.

"Corey was subject to an awful time on that treadmill," Ryan said. "It was brutal watching that treadmill video."

Prosecutors reportedly said Gregor, who shared custody of Corey with the boy's mother, repeatedly increased the treadmill's speed and incline during the March 20, 2021, incident in Monroe Township.

Corey revealed during a medical exam that his father made him run on the machine "because he was too fat," the U.S. Sun reported in 2022 following Gregor's arrest.

The video was discovered after Corey died April 2, 2021, at a hospital where his father took him, claiming that the boy awakened from a nap and began stumbling and slurring his words, according to Court TV.

An autopsy found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to Corey's chest that lacerated his heart and liver, with prosecutors alleging that Gregor beat him when the boy's mother was 14 hours late to pick him up.

The defense contended during Gregor's six-week trial that the boy's injuries were the result of pneumonia or some other reason, according to the Asbury Park Press.

A jury acquitted Gregor of murder but convicted him of aggravated manslaughter for the fatal beating and child endangerment for the treadmill incident.

In court Friday, Breanna Micciolo reportedly lashed out at Gregor, who she said "took my whole world away from me."

"I hate you," Micciolo told Gregor. "I will never forgive you."

Her mother, Rebecca Micciolo, also recalled how, five days before his death, Corey asked her, "Does God see what my daddy does to me?"

When Rebecca Micciolo told Corey that "God sees everything," he responded by asking "why his Daddy isn't going to hell," she said.

"And I replied, 'He will one day,'" Rebecca Micciolo said.

Read more
Tags
Child Abuse, Trial, Sentencing, New Jersey
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics