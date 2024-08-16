Murder-suicide at Ohio Taco Bell blamed on line cutting

An Ohio man who shot and killed a woman in a Taco Bell drive-thru before turning his gun on himself Wednesday was apparently upset that she got in front of him in line, authorities said.

Jason Williams, 53, was identified Thursday by the Summit County Medical Examiner as the person who fatally shot 25-year-old Megan Keleman before killing himself at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Taco Bell at 993 Graham Road in Stow, a suburb northeast of Akron.

At a press conference Thursday, Stow Police Chief Jeffrey Film said numerous witnesses to the incident told detectives that Williams began honking his horn at Keleman when she pulled in front of him to get into the drive-thru. Williams struck the rear of her car, and she asked a Taco Bell employee through the drive-thru speaker to call the police.

Film said multiple 911 calls then came in reporting that Williams exited his vehicle and shot Keleman before shooting himself.

Film said the two were not previously known to each other, and a motive for the killing has not yet been determined.

"This is a true tragedy," Film said. "Not only did the Kelemans lose a daughter, but the community lost one of our daughters. ... We at this time do not have an answer as to why this happened, and we may never know why."

Police later released several 911 calls about the incident.

"A man just shot somebody and shot himself in the head. I'm sorry, I'm really shaken up, I saw him shoot himself in the head," one of the callers said.

A dog found in Keleman's car unharmed was retrieved by Rubber City Rescue and washed before being returned to her family.

Film said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case because Stow does not have enough homicide detectives. This is the first homicide in Stow in five years.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik expressed his condolences to the victim's family on X.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragic incident in Stow," Malik wrote. "We must all work together to address the underlying issues that lead to violence. My thoughts remain with the families at this time as they mourn their loss."

The Taco Bell has remained closed since the incident. The company said in a statement that its "priority is to consider the team's well-being and proceed at their pace." The company said the franchise owner is cooperating with authorities and offering support to staff.

